8 Times When 'Sister Wives' Fame Meri Brown Threw Shade at Ex Kody Brown

Unveiling Meri Brown's Journey: From Struggles with Kody to Embracing Freedom

In the realm of reality television, few narratives are as captured as the saga of the Brown family in Sister Wives. At the heart of this drama lies the tumultuous relationship between Meri Brown and her now ex-husband, Kody Brown. Over the years, viewers have explored the highs and lows of their union, culminating in a split that sent shockwaves through the polygamist family. Since their separation, Meri has not shied away from expressing her grievances, both on and off screen, regarding her former spouse.

1. Meri Subtly Called Out Kody While Introducing Her New Relationship

Meri’s decision to drop her new relationship on social media subtly shaded her past with Kody. In her Instagram post, she wrote, “Birthday #53 is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks! Meet Amos, the good-looking guy I've been dating since October! He's not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship! Also, Zona absolutely loves him (be sure to swipe to see the cutest picture!) I've been keeping this kind of close to me as we've been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other. As I've considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I'm keeping him to myself 😉) I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me! I feel like I'm getting this year off to a great start, and I can't wait to share more with you as the year moves forward!”

2. Meri Opted For Happiness With Someone Who Appreciates Her Worth

By choosing to share glimpses of her newfound happiness with Amos, Meri emphasized the significance of being with someone who appreciates her for who she is.

3. Meri Expressed Strong Sentiments Regarding Kody During Her Appearance on Sister Wives: One-on-One

During her appearance on Sister Wives: One on One, Meri did not mince words in sharing her grievances and anger towards Kody. Meri shared during the interview, "I understand that you don't feel like that I'm your wife anymore, even though we made covenants and nothing has happened to break them at that point. Like, I understand that's how you feel about me, but have the respect for me as a human being to tell me to my face. And he didn't."

4. Meri Opted to Spend the Holidays With Friends Rather Than Family

In a prominent departure from her traditional holiday celebrations with the Brown family as she always did, Meri chose to spend the festivities surrounded by her friends who offered genuine support and companionship. This decision highlighted Meri’s newfound independence and her inclination to prioritize her own happiness over familial obligations and pressure. Through her Instagram posts and stories, she conveyed a sense of contentment and fulfillment in her chosen company, further underscoring her detachment from her past with her ex-husband Kody.

5. Meri Emphasizes the Support of Her Friends on Social Media

As per Screen Rant, Meri’s active presence on social media served as a platform for her to flaunt the supportive relationships she created outside of her marriage to Kody. By sharing time with her friends who are not related to the show and highlighting their positive influence on her life, she underscored the significance of surrounding oneself with individuals who encourage uplift, and empower. This narrative contrasted sharply with the dynamics of her past relationship, where she often felt isolated and undervalued.

6. Meri Hinted at the Possibility of Sharing Her Narrative

Throughout her rollercoaster journey post-separation, Meri hinted at the possibility of sharing her story in greater depth. When asked about the signs regarding the broken marriage, she asserted, "You know, our first anniversary that we had here in Flagstaff, it was cheering to a new beginning as opposed to this last anniversary he's like, 'I don't even know why you called me Meri.' He's like, 'We're not married. We're not acting as married.' I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

7. Meri Has Posted Self-Esteem Affirmations on Her Online Platforms

In the aftermath of her split from Kody, Meri’s social media became a beacon of positivity and self-empowerment. After her split, she shared, “Anytime that you expand your family, there's going to be a shift, You've got just the logistical things, but then you've also got the emotional things. I'm human. I'm going to get jealous. He's human. He is going to not know how to deal with a woman's jealousy.” She shared her positivity, asserting, “I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting project coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system. Things are good.”

8. Meri Refrains From Restraining Herself Any Longer

Above all, Meri's post-separation journey has been characterized by a newfound sense of liberation and authenticity. Freed from the constraints of her past marriage, she has embraced the opportunity to live life on her own terms, unapologetically expressing herself and pursuing her own happiness. Meri's refusal to hold herself back symbolizes a powerful act of self-assertion, signaling her determination to forge a future defined by independence and fulfillment. After her separation, she issued a statement, "After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship."