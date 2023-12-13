Taylor Swift Fans Are Angry as Elon Musk Says Singer's Popularity Will Soon 'Decline'

Taylor Swift fans are a loyal tribe, and mind you, Elon Musk, they aren't taking the warning lightly. When the singer/songwriter was honored Time Magazine's Person of the Year 2023, the tech billionaire took to his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter, and joked she'll soon witness a 'popularity decline.' Swifties gave him a reality check.

Musk first congratulated the pop star, "Congrats." However, in a separate tweet, he issued a warning in her name and quipped, "Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience, lol." For context, the 52-year-old was named Time's Person of the Year in 2021.

Since the time he was honored, he bought Twitter and renamed it X, receiving massive backlash for commenting on an anti-semitic tweet on his social media platform, and consequently had to apologize for it, per HuffPost. Meanwhile, he also ordered his Tesla and Space X employees to return to the office or face the fire.

Congrats — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023

Due to his anti-semitic controversy, influential banners refused to advertise on X because of his behavior. Hate speech became a norm, and several banned accounts had been revived. However, swifties on the platform quickly pointed out the difference between him and the Bad Blood singer.

An X user, @tayolaraejepsen, said, "Elon Musk try not to make everything about himself challenge." Another fan, @swe_etlove, criticized, "He could've just [said] congratulations and move on. No one asked for his advice/opinion, though." A third, @HartshornJlees, echoed, "And if anyone doesn't need his advice, it's Taylor!!"

Another Swiftie, @ryryw2003, commented, "People actually like Taylor, so I don't think that'll be a problem, Elon." @swe_etlove highlighted, "Taylor has been dealing with fame before Elon became famous. So that advice is not needed." Another user, @CharBird82, said, "I don't think #TaylorSwift needs your advice @elonmusk."

Meanwhile, Swift, unfazed by the Tesla CEO's warning, posted her heartfelt gratitude on X, praising Lansky for his high-valued judgment of her work, "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I've loved reading his pieces for over a decade.

The tweet continued, "If you've ever been around him, you know he's just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing, and intrigued. I have trust issues when it comes to interviews, but I couldn't be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge."

An overwhelmed Swift added, "I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall, who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I'm really reflecting on this year and all the years that led up to it. Can't say thank you enough times."

However, despite being a big deal, Time magazine noted that appearing on the cover as "Person of the Year" is neither an award nor an honor, per Page Six. A spokesperson of the outlet said, "It is a recognition of the person who had the most influence on the events of the year, for good or for ill."

Current Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs said choosing one person who rightfully represents the world's eight billion people in one year is "not an easy task." However, he also defended Swift's cover and revealed why she landed on the cover, "[She] "represents joy" [and has] "taken her own story and made it big enough for everyone."

