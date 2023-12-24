Looking at All of Taylor Swift’s Famous Best Friends and Their Friendship Over the Years

10 Celebrities in Taylor Swift's Inner Circle

Ever since her rise to fame, Taylor Swift has accumulated a remarkable network of famous acquaintances. In the early 2010s, the Grammy winner hung around with celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. Eventually, the exclusive group shrank to a close-knit group. Swift hasn't been afraid to talk about her friendships over the years, addressing the subject openly in interviews and subtly in her songs. She said in an Elle piece from May 2019: "In my 20s, I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friends. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone." Scroll down and view Swift's BFFs throughout the years.

1. Blake Lively

After years of friendship, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have remained close, almost like sisters. Their friendship began in 2015, and Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, shares a very amicable relationship with Swift. Lively also went out to celebrate the 34th birthday of the Eras tour star in New York. She and her spouse, Reynolds, are the parents of four children: Betty, James, and Inez, as well as an eight-month-old whose name they haven't revealed yet. Swift included Lively's children's names in her song Betty.

2. Hayley Williams

In an Instagram post this year, Hayley recalled, "Taylor was the first industry friend I ever made and hung out with outside of work things. When Speak Now dropped, I bought my friend's record (as you do!) and listened to the whole thing in my first car, sitting still in the driveway. It's my favorite Taylor Swift album for so many reasons. I wish I could go back to this moment on my 21st birthday and tell her one day she'll legitimately own Speak Now, and we’ll get to sing together on one of the songs."

3. Gigi Hadid

The world first learned about Swift and the model's bond in 2014 when they were seen together at an Oscars afterparty. Since then, the duo has supported one another through some of their most significant life events, including one of Swift's sold-out concerts and the arrival of Hadid's daughter Khai in September 2020. In a very heartfelt post, Hadid wrote on her social media post, "My T ! An old soul celebrating 30 years here ... and what a phenomenon you are. It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!!"

4. Selena Gomez

Taylor and Selena first crossed paths when they were dating the Jonas brothers—Taylor was seeing Joe Jonas, while Selena was seeing Nick Jonas. At the time, Selena told WSJ Magazine, "We clicked instantly, and, man, that was my girl." To this, Swift added, "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way. I knew from the moment I met her that I would always have her back. In my life, I have had the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

5. Haim

Swift reportedly started following Haim on Twitter on January 23, 2014, according to UMusic. Their connection developed throughout the course of that year, and they finally began hanging together. Swift and Haim appeared in the ultimate Squad Polaroid photo alongside Lorde, Selena Gomez, and Karlie Kloss during the 2014 American Music Awards. They were often shown together at events and on red carpets as time went on, and they even went on a Hawaiian vacation. Haim served as Swift's opening act for her 1989 World Tour in 2015 in support of the album of the same name.

6. Zoë Kravitz

Although Swift and Kravitz had been friends for a long time, their friendship was not well recognized until the COVID-19 epidemic struck because they were placed under quarantine together. In November 2022, Zoë Kravitz revealed to GQ that Swift was in her isolation unit when Kravitz was shooting The Batman, far from her home and family. She said, "She was my pod. She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."

7. Lana Del Rey

Swift and Lana Del Rey have been admirers of one another ever since they first met at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards. Swift acknowledged Del Rey to fans at a March 2023 stop in Las Vegas for her Eras tour. According to People reports, she said at the time, "I do want to talk about something, because Lana Del Rey put out a new album, and it's called 'Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.' And, guys, it's so good. You probably already know that. But it's just extraordinary. I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist."

8. Lena Dunham

When Swift and Dunham initially became friends in 2012, Dunham's popularity was soaring as a result of the success of her smash HBO series, Girls. Dunham also tweeted at the time, "Update: @taylorswift13's album is triumphant. If she'd been here when I was in college I would have written papers on her, not Sylvia Plath." Mutual admiration led to real-life meetings between the two ultimately; Dunham even joined Swift onstage at MetLife Stadium during her 1989 World Tour and made an appearance in the music video for Bad Blood by Swift.

9. Emma Stone

The two became good friends in the years that followed after meeting for the first time at the Young Hollywood Awards in April 2008. Along with going to several prominent events together, including the Met Gala and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the two have encouraged each other's professional achievements. Stone raved about Swift's music in an interview with MTV, mentioning that she was the first to hear her album Speak Now. She said, "I was lucky enough to hear it pretty early on, so it's so exciting for it to be out and own the songs instead of just be singing them [in my head]."

10. Karlie Kloss

Kloss confessed in 2013: "We met at the show; we never met before, but we're BFFs now. It's nice to meet another American girl; we're the same age, and she's so inspiring—she's so talented, and she's true to who she is. She's a cool girl, and I'm glad she's in the show this year; she rocked it." In 2012, Swift and Kloss became friends when Swift said she wanted to make cookies with Kloss, which led the model to tweet. Swift and Kloss didn't meet until November 2013 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, they even started making arrangements to bake cookies in 2012. Swift said in a 2015 Vogue interview that they were introduced by model Lily Aldridge, a mutual acquaintance, and they clicked right away.

