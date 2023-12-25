4 Reasons Why 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Will Always Be Single

Reasons Why Meri Brown Will Remain Single

Image Source: Youtube | TLC UK

Also Read: Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s Ex-Wife, Says She No Longer Has Any Sister Wives: "They Don’t Have My Back"

Meri Brown emerges as a resilient person in the traumatic aftermath of Sister Wives Season 18, showing her physical change following a weight loss makeover. However, the scars of a catastrophic post-split encounter with Kody Brown run deep beneath the surface, suggesting that her psychological traumas may hinder future love pursuits. Despite her ardent efforts to progress, the season threw various hurdles at Meri. Kody's tendency to degrade her builds a picture of emotional instability that could have long-term consequences for Meri's love life.

1. Kody Constantly Hurt Meri

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Kody was taken aback when Meri called to wish him well on his 32nd anniversary, as featured in an Entertainment Tonight video on YouTube, as reported by Screen Rant. Kody chose a sadistic answer over kindness, believing the call unnecessary owing to their non-marital status. Their third dinner was equally unpleasant, adding to Meri's growing list of bad memories. He resisted her relocation to Utah, seemingly to be closer but, in reality, to appease Robyn. Meri is depressed as a result of the emotional abuse, and she expresses Kody's obvious indifference to her onscreen.

Also Read: Sister Wives' Meri Brown Makes Her Dramatic Makeover Debut and Poses With Her New Partner

2. Staying In a Toxic Relationship For Too Long

Image Source: Youtube | TLC UK

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Fans Wonder if Kody Brown Actually 'Melted Down' Meri Brown's Wedding Ring

Meri hesitated before leaving, possibly ignoring clear warnings about her troubled relationship with Kody. Surviving his negativity over the years most likely resulted in a cycle of unhappy thoughts. Despite her cautious approach, she showed courage by borrowing money for her bed and breakfast, at Lizzie's Heritage Inn. However, she recently showed off a new red hair color on Instagram, indicating a more daring side. The future remains unpredictable, leaving the door open for Meri to re-enter the dating scene and break free from her meekness.

3. Meri May Not Yet Be Ready To Pursue a New Romantic Relationship

Image Source: Youtube | E News

Changing her hair color to ginger may appear to be a small change, but for Meri, it represents a step toward revealing a different aspect of herself. Overcoming the anxieties left by Kody in their distressing relationship isn't simple. Meri, who may have had some concerns before meeting Kody, experiences difficulties in reentering the dating arena. While it would be unjust to hold Kody responsible for every element of her life, he does play a very important role in developing her dating attitude. Even Christine Brown admitted dating anxiety as a result of Kody's influence, possibly echoing Meri's issues.

4. Meri Is Still Healing

Image Source: Youtube | TLC UK

Meri is navigating the post-Kody world, attempting to connect with potential love prospects, but there's a feeling her heart isn't entirely in it. The pressure to date for the show should not take priority over her internal recovery. The most important thing is how she feels rather than what people may expect of her. In contrast to Christine, Meri, and Janelle may proceed with caution. Meri attempted the traditional wife role and failed miserably. The upheaval she has experienced does not define her destiny; she can look ahead with or without a spouse.

More from Inquisitr

Meri Brown Gets Agitated After Christine Reveals Her Wedding Ring Story Without Consent on ‘Sister Wives’

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Says He Didn't Feel ‘Safe’ With First Wife Meri Brown