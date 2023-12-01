Hillary Clinton Feels That Donald Trump Exhibits a Psychological Phenomenon Called Projection

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton asserted that ex-President Donald Trump has consistently shown a psychological phenomenon known as projection throughout his entire political tenure. Clinton, who was also the former United States Secretary of State, articulated these views during an interview with Jen Psaki, the weekend host at MSNBC. As reported by HuffPost, Clinton elaborated that Trump frequently points fingers at others for behaviors that he actively indulges in, emphasizing the recurring pattern of accusing others of actions mirrored in his conduct.

"You know, the thing about Trump, and I'm not the only person who's noticed this, is he engaged in what psychologists call projection," Clinton said. "Whenever he denies thinking about doing something or doing it, it's almost guaranteed he is thinking about it or he's already done it," she further added. In this instance, Clinton was dismissing Trump's assertion that he wouldn't grant himself a pardon for the numerous alleged offenses if he were to assume the presidency once more; he conveyed this during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press. "I don't believe him on anything, why would I start believing him on that?" she stated.

Wow. A new study finds CNN, Fox, & MSNBC covered Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comment NINE times more than Trump using the word “vermin” for his enemies & the big 3 networks spent 18 times longer on Hillary’s comment than Trump’s. This is why our media is failing us. Horrible. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) November 28, 2023

According to reports from Yahoo News, Trump has frequently faced allegations of employing projection as a strategic political tactic. For instance, in 2020, the anti-Trump group Really American PAC unveiled an advertisement featuring clips of Trump blaming Democrats for actions that were, in fact, done by him, as per the same HuffPost report. This strategy has consistently drawn strong criticism directed at Trump, becoming a point of dispute surrounding his methods and actions.

Moving forward, Clinton and Psaki were also seen discussing not only the upcoming 2024 presidential election but also sharing insights regarding Trump's potential indictments. As reported by The Hill, their conversation extended to touch upon the Clinton Global Initiative as well. Meanwhile, earlier in October, Clinton characterized Trump as an authoritarian populist who deeply understands and connects with the emotional and psychological needs of a particular segment of the population, particularly within the Republican party's core base.

Moreover, back in 2016, the United States witnessed one of its most shocking elections as Clinton faced defeat against Trump in the race for the White House. Moreover, numerous individuals also deemed this moment to be a significant turning point etched in the country's history. Separately, in a recent development earlier this month, Clinton drew a comparison between Trump and Adolf Hitler, expressing grave concerns about the perils associated with the potential of a second Trump presidency.

"I think it would be the end of our country as we know it, and I don't say that lightly," she said on the daytime talk show The View. On the other hand, Trump finds himself entangled in multiple criminal prosecutions, with some directly linked to his tenure in the White House. Despite these legal entanglements looming over the former President, Trump remarkably maintains a commanding position as the leading contender for the GOP nomination.

