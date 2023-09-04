David Guetta Adds His Remix Magic to Britney Spears and will.i.am’s ‘Mind Your Business'

For more than a decade, David Guetta has been a prominent figure in the electronic music industry, pivotal in elevating the dance music genre into the mainstream with a string of crossover radio hits. Now, the legendary artist has applied his production expertise and remix talents to the song Mind Your Business, originally performed by superstars will.i.am and Britney Spears.

While David Guetta has long held the title of a musical legend, he continues to demonstrate his dedication to evolving his sound and leaving a lasting legacy. His efforts were notably recognized last year when he secured the fourth spot among the most-streamed artists on Spotify, trailing only behind megastars Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, and Justin Bieber, thanks to the massive success of his single I'm Good (Blue) featuring Bebe Rexha.

Now, he has presented his own interpretation of a track initially released by two other pop music icons, will.i.am and Britney Spears. These stars have enjoyed chart-topping success and delivered dance floor classics throughout their careers, reuniting earlier this year for the single Mind Your Business.

As Britney Spears continues her reintegration into the public eye following the termination of her conservatorship and her recent divorce from Sam Asghari, the pop icon displays a renewed sense of fearlessness and vitality in the recording studio. Streamlining the original's verses and vocals, David Guetta transforms Mind Your Business into a festival-ready rendition, emphasizing the phrases and lines that will resonate most with DJs and partygoers seeking to immerse themselves in the music and pulsating rhythms of this new version.

While Guetta is undoubtedly adept at crafting both radio-friendly and dance-floor hits, he acknowledges that the original track was already primed for radio success and, in his remix, caters to the global music scene and DJs.

Britney Spears and https://t.co/wWKg9qNiKo will release the remix of “Mind Your Business” with David Guetta this Friday. pic.twitter.com/L0ALmETi1O — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) August 30, 2023

Dropped in July, Mind Your Business has now claimed the coveted #1 spot on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales Chart. Featuring the magnetic star power of will.i.am and Britney Spears, this isn't their first time at the top of this chart. In 2013, they achieved chart-topping success with their triple-platinum hit Scream & Shout, which marked the chart's very first #1 ranking. Since its release, Mind Your Business has garnered significant acclaim. Variety praised it as "spare, electro-banging," and People described it as "epic." Vulture enthusiastically declared, "We want to shout and scream," and Vogue commended it in an interview with the duo.

Mind Your Business came on the heels of will.i.am's recent solo return following a ten-year hiatus, marked by his track The Formula, which features Lil Wayne and Formula 1®. The Formula, also marked the inaugural release of the collaboration between will.i.am and Formula 1, as the latter appointed will.i.am as its inaugural "Global Artist in Residence." As a component of this collaboration, additional Formula 1-inspired tracks are set to be unveiled before will.i.am releases his upcoming solo album.

