When Kate Middleton Snuck Into a Pub Via 'Secret Entrance' Meant for Prince Harry to Party with Mums

Being a mother can sometimes prove to be the most taxing job in the world and this is no exception for Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales welcomed three children with her husband Prince William. Although Middleton dotes over all three of her children, even she needs time to blow off some steam and take a breather.

Back in 2019, Middleton was spotted frolicking away with fellow mums in perhaps a rather bittersweet manner. It may or may not have involved a secret entrance originally constructed for Prince Harry!

According to a 2019 article by The U.S. Sun, Middleton was spotted having a grand time with friends from her mom group; fellow mothers she encountered at her kid's school. The Princess of Wales had decided to entertain herself by trotting off to a “meet and greet” party at one of the hippest places in Chelsea known as ‘The Hollywood in Arms.’ Per The Daily Mail UK, the event was organized as an effort to enable mothers at Battersea School to get more familiarized with each other.

Now, a princess can’t possibly waltz in through the front entrance, creating quite a debacle! Instead, she made her entrance more subtle and clandestine: Middleton snuck in through an uber-cool entrance at the rear end of the establishment which was close to the alley.

Fun Fact: Middleton’s brother-in-law also used the very same pathway to enter the pub during his days at the university. However, what’s even more interesting is this doorway was specially designed for Harry, insinuating only he knew about it at the time.

Middleton was accompanied by her regular security detail who kept an eye on things to ensure her utmost safety. Originally, the pub was originally owned by Charlie and Willow Crossley. The duo loved hosting lavish parties in the past which became the talk of the town!

Although it still holds a great deal of history involving a member of the royal family having a lovely time, it isn’t as lively as it used to be. Nonetheless, the pub is said to be incredibly famous for its Sunday roasts and scrumptious brunches, captivating the attention of travelers or even residents. It’s also one of the reasons why many socialites and royalty take solace at the place occasionally.

Nonetheless, for Harry to share such a vital and personal fragment of information with his sister-in-law speaks volumes of how close they were. Both Harry and Middleton shared an unshakable bond before their relationship with each other strained. Neither are allegedly on talking terms, especially after his and Meghan Markle’s explosive interviews about the royal family. However, the possibility of them sharing that bond once more in the future despite the aftermath remains.