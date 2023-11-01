Actress Sophie Turner was propelled to fame after her appearance as ‘Sansa Stark’ in the critically acclaimed show- Game of Thrones. Although her most recent appearance was in Netflix’s Do Revenge, she did take a brief break from acting. Coming to her love life, the actress was married to The Jonas Brothers frontman- Joe Jonas, for almost 4 years before their split.

As per sources, the two had amicably split and recently resolved a custody battle of their two children. As saddening as it is, it appears that she’s moved on from her estranged hubby with perhaps a rarely observed member of The Royal Family.

Also Read: Ana Navarro of 'The View’ Shares Why She ‘Never Eats' What Co-Host Joy Behar Cooks

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Julien M. Hekimian

According to The Sun, Turner was spotted with one of the most handsome and eligible aristocrats in The UK; Peregrine Pearson. Paparazzi captured Turner in a warm and blissful embrace with Pearson while sharing what appears to be a dreamy kiss. Turner appeared to be wearing a black trenchcoat with matching loafers. She also seemed to be carrying a teal shoulder bag with her at the time. To complete her outfit, the actress sported a red baseball cap.

Ora ora, Sophie Turner!

Nem assinou o divórcio ainda, o Joe pausou o processo por sua causa.



Ps: O Peregrine Pearson se separou há um mês atrás. pic.twitter.com/OHONKewach — Juliana Miranda (@HiJuMiranda) October 31, 2023

Coming to her alleged new beau, He sported a similar ensemble as Truner while styling himself with Adidas shoes and some chic sunglasses. Shortly after they had their “moment”, the pair were separately whisked away via cars to the Stade de France. It was also where Turner had revealed the Rugby World Cup Trophy.

Also Read: Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Discusses How Matthew Perry's Death “Hit Home” for Her

Although it didn’t seem like a busy street, an onlooker took note of their alleged romantic gesture and claimed that they were both “laughing a lot”. The source continued to describe the aforementioned scenario. “He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss.” One more source gave an account of the events that followed. “They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London.”

Also Read: North West Calls Mom Kim Kardashian And Dad Kanye West Her 'Primary Motivation'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett

Circling back to Pearson, the charming lad is reportedly worth $272 Million as per sources, and is known officially as the 5th Viscount of Cowdray. Like Turner, Pearson too recently underwent a gut-wrenching breakup with King Charles III’s goddaughter who is also a model; Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Maher

The 27-year-old princess is also a budding model in the UK and is quite successful in her career as per sources. The two were romantically involved for a whole three years before parting ways. According to The Daily Mail, the former couple split in September because they simply “grew apart”; similar to Turner and Jonas. More news surrounding the rumored “couple” is highly anticipated. As of now, neither Turner nor her representatives have issued any comment on the matter.

More from Inquisitr

This Psychic Medium Allegedly Predicted Matthew Perry's Demise Three Days Before His Death At LA Home

George Conway Alleges That Trump Is “Terrified” of Losing His $250 Million Worth Real Estate Empire