A Peek Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Lavish $7 Million Mansion with Outdoor Cinema

A dream mansion with an enormous backyard and outdoor cinema, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's $7 million home is an oasis for their modern family. Recently, Barker's former stepdaughter, Atiana de la Hoya, posted breathtaking views of Kravis' Los Angeles mansion; to put it mildly, it's astonishing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

His daughter from ex Shanna Moakler has maintained a close bond with the Blink-182 drummer and frequently poses with his current family with the Hulu star Kourtney Kardashian, reported The Mirror.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram page to share exclusive, never-before-seen "inside" images of Barker's million-dollar mansion as the family enjoyed an outdoor movie night over the weekend. Atiana shared that they were watching a boxing match while hanging out in the "huge" outdoor space of the home.

Image Source: Instagram | @atianadelahoya

In the photos, it can be seen that they had set up a large projector screen in front of Travis' pool as his daughters, Atiana and 16-year-old Alabama, hung out together, as reported by The U.S. Sun. Apparently, the musician is known for hosting outdoor movie nights in his stunning backyard.

In another snap, they were surrounded by palm trees that were ornamented with fairy lights during the magical evening. Atiana tagged her step-sister and father and wrote, "Fightnight @ The Barkers." Also in late July, Barker enjoyed a UFC fight with his 44-year-old pregnant wife on his projector.

Image Source: Instagram | @atianadelahoya

The power couple is expecting their first child together by the end of 2023. Ever since the Poosh founder revealed the news of her pregnancy, she's been laying low in her home and often steps out with family, husband, or kids only.

Image Source: Instagram | @atianadelahoya

She disclosed the news at Barker's concert in Los Angeles, among a crowd of a thousand. She held a big signboard in her hand, written, "Travis, I am pregnant," while jumping up and down to get noticed by him. Soon after their expectancy news, they held a low-key gender reveal in a garden in the presence of friends and family. It is a boy for "Kravis".

Since then, the heavily pregnant Kourtney has kept her fans updated on her pregnancy health and wellness journey, food cravings, supplements, and frequent getaways. Along with that, she has also been dropping major pregnancy style trends in her bold and "interesting" outfits.

Travis recently shared with his teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, the name he's been thinking of for his yet-to-be-born baby boy. The musician declared, "I like Rocky 13." However, his daughter was clearly horrified by the name and quipped, "That's so bad." The father admitted, "Yes, it is bad, but the name had been going through my mind lately."

Barker explained in the Complex's GOAT Talk series, "Rocky George played the guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time." Kravis's modern family has a village of kids; Kourtney is the mother of three: 13-year-old Mason, 11-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign.

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

Barker, too, has three kids: son Landon, daughter Alabama with Shanna Moakler, and stepdaughter Atiana.

