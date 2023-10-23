Kanye West Claims He Is Autistic and Accuses Kim Kardashian of Keeping Children Away From Him

Kanye West, widely known as Ye, recently took to text messages to open up to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, revealing his belief that he exhibits "signs of autism." The entrepreneur gave his friend, Ian Connor, who has faced accusations of sexual assault, the green light to share screenshots of their conversation on social media, as reported in MARCA. The purported text messages from West to Musk expressed a sense of urgency and a desire to address the dynamics of their relationship.

"When are we going to speak? You owe me nothing," West's messages reportedly began. He continued, "You never have to speak to me again, but if we do speak, the nature of the relationship has to change. I'm not bipolar, I have signs of autism from my car accident." West's reference to a car accident harks back to a life-altering crash in 2002 that played a crucial role in his career. The incident resulted in his breakthrough debut, Through the Wire, where he rapped with a wired-shut broken jaw.

In 2018, West publicly revealed his diagnosis of bipolar disorder. However, in the latter part of the previous year, he claimed to have been "mentally misdiagnosed" during a tumultuous period that included a failed presidential run, the dissolution of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, a controversial White Lives Matter fashion show, and a series of antisemitic rants. West asserted that external forces manipulated him into becoming a "manageable, well-behaved celebrity."

In the messages to Musk, West expressed distress over his relationship with Kardashian and the restricted access to their four children. He urged Musk to publicly address the situation, accusing Kardashian of keeping their children away from him. West emphasized, "You can't watch Kim keep my kids from me and not say anything publicly; then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform." Ian Connor, a former fashion model turned creative consultant and West's friend, shared the text messages and West's request to make them public.

As of the time Connor shared the messages, Musk had not responded to West's revelations. The unfolding situation adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding West, providing insights into his struggles, mental health journey, and tumultuous relationships. Public attention remains focused on West's statements and the potential response from Musk, contributing to an ongoing dialogue on mental health awareness and the unique challenges faced by high-profile individuals in the public eye.

Previously, in a shocking revelation, Italian-American model Julia Fox shared that rapper Kanye West once abruptly suggested a "b**b job to her while the ex-couple were engaged in a game of Uno. In her memoir Down the Drain, Fox recalls her life as a runaway, her toxic relationships, and being used as a 'pawn' by the Praise God rapper, reported The Guardian.

