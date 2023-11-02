Losing actor Matthew Perry is perhaps one of the most devastating news stories that the entertainment industry is still processing. The late Friends actor was truly a great human being with a radiant personality. His death was also brought up on the famous talk show: The View. Last year, Perry made an appearance on the show to promote his book, which emphasized his struggle with alcohol addiction, his love life, and more. The book went on to possibly touch the lives of many individuals who are perhaps struggling just like Perry did. One such person, as claimed by Sara Haines, was her brother.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

According to the Daily Mail reports, in the newest episode of the show’s podcast, The View: Behind The Table podcast, Haines recalled the time Perry personally penned down a heartwarming note for her brother. This was because he too was struggling with Perry’s vices and would’ve appreciated a boost of confidence to seek help. Haines appeared to be genuinely emotional throughout but made sure to express her gratitude for Perry’s help. She said, “I don’t usually ask anyone to sign anything, but knowing what addicts are up against and how hard it can be, I thought it probably means more coming from someone who gets it, so I had Matthew Perry write a little note,” recalled Haines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

She pauses for a moment as she remembers the exact words that Perry very graciously wrote for her brother, who struggled with alcohol addiction. “It’s taking one day at a time, and good luck, I’m cheering you on,” read the note as per Haines. As mentioned earlier, Haines’ voice appeared to be slightly breaking as she reminisced on this bittersweet memory that was so very personal to her.

Image Source: ABC

Shortly after talking about Perry’s note, she began to narrate her brother’s circumstances and his struggle with the aforementioned vice. “My brother is an alcoholic and has always sought help,” She continued to refer to a rather famous saying, “ You know how they say, "You can't help someone; they have to help themselves.” Haines proudly claimed that her brother was a very living example of that quote.

Haines also expressed her thoughts about Perry's sudden and tragic demise, which occurred on Saturday last week, as reported by TMZ. About the late actor's appearance on the show, she said, "Seeing and hearing his story, that part that we don't think of when we think of him and then knowing how many times he had gotten back up again... he's only 54, like it's just life lost too soon." Haines truly did echo the thoughts of multitudes of fans across the world who were also inspired by Perry. His legacy will truly carry on and burn brighter for years to come.

