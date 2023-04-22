AI Software DeepDream just Picked Out The Perfect Next James Bond 007

While we know James Bond will soon be getting a new look following the departure of Daniel Craig, it seems we will have to wait a little longer to see who will be portraying the iconic spy in the next installment.

After Daniel Craig hung up 007's suit and tie for the last time in "No Time to Die," speculation has been intensifying about who will take on the mantle next. For two years now, this iconic title has been unclaimed, leaving only a few choice names for speculation. Some of the favorite casting names include Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and Richard Madden.

Image Source: Getty Images/ Tristan Fewings / Stringer

As the search for the next Bond presses on, video game company Unwind Media enlisted the help of DeepDream artificial intelligence software in manufacturing the ideal 007. The AI generator came up with how the iconic spy should look after being provided with the current requirements for Bond set out by producer Barbara Broccoli. According to Broccoli, the new Bond has to be a British male, aged under 40 and more than 5'10" tall.

The man generated by AI has an alluring gaze, perfectly tousled hair and a chiseled jawline, and uncannily bears a striking resemblance to one of the bookies’ current favorites for the role, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Coincidentally, the “Bullet Train” star, 32, is on the short list of hunky Hollywood heartthrobs rumored to be in the running for the coveted Bond role, alongside Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill, "Game of Thrones" fame Richard Madden, and "Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page. A spokesperson for the video game company was shocked at the incredible resemblance to Taylor-Johnson, telling the Times, “It’ll be amazing if he actually lands the role now.”

"Aaron went for a screen test to be the next Bond in September and producers and Barbara loved him," a source told The Sun at the time. "He is now one of the front-runners."

Image Source: Unwind Media

Taylor-Johnson, who is married to "Fifty Shades of Grey" director Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, has starred in the "Kick-Ass" movie series, "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Godzilla" and "Bullet Train." He also has dark curly hair, piercing eyes, and the classic good looks synonymous with the spy, making him a dead ringer of the AI-generated Bond.

Unwind Media also prompted DeepDream Al to generate an image of the next 'Bond Girl', instructing it to be a British actress in her mid-twenties and 5'7" tall. The resulting image showed an airbrushed young woman with bright blue eyes, blonde flowing hair, high cheekbones, and gold hoop earrings. This was in close resemblance to Charlotte Kirk, a 30-year-old actress who is the latest tipped to be the next Bond girl, according to The Mirror. She was reportedly seen at the studios responsible for filming the next installment of the Bond franchise and is said to be in talks with bosses. The British starlet appeared in "Ocean's 8" alongside Sandra Bullock, as well as "Vice" and "No Panic with a Hint of Hysteria."

Image Source: Unwind Media

Whoever scores the iconic role of Bond will join the decades of Hollywood legends to play the fictional bruiser. Since the expansive world of 007 began with “Dr. No” in 1962 with Sean Connery, there have been more than 25 blockbusters produced around the famed character. Spanning more than six decades, each generation has shaken up the ever-iconic Bond character, played by stars such as Timothy Dalton, David Niven, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and Daniel Craig.