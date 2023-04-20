Taylor Swift Walks Away From $100 million FTX Deal Over 'Unregistered Securities' Concerns

Taylor Swift saw a major red flag with the failed crypto-exchange company FTX. Before signing off on a $100 million deal with the company, she made sure to play it extremely smart and asked about the crypto's unregistered security and diplomatically declined the offer to be on board, reports Daily Mail.

The "ME!" singer made quite a smart move as she declined the now disgraced FTX's sponsorship deal. The same company was responsible for losing an epic $8.8 billion as the platform lost $472 million in an unauthorized transaction. After Alameda funds reportedly borrowed $9.3 billion from them, the infamous crypto exchange platform went into downfall.

The company had tie-ups with several big-shot investors, such as NBA star Shaquille O'Neal, Tom Brady, and "Seinfeld" creator Larry David, who now have to deal with a $5 billion lawsuit, per Daily Mail.

Prior to its downfall, FTX planned to use major Hollywood influencers to promote and sell its product. Sam Bankman-Fried was banking on Taylor Swift's deal coming through, and to sweeten the pot he even offered to finance her Eras Tour. Kudos to both Swift and her legal team for seeing through the many loopholes that FTX had.

Pop star Taylor Swift was the only potential celebrity endorser of the disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX to vet the service on its compliance with federal financial regulations, lawyer claims. https://t.co/tHZEX86Hjb pic.twitter.com/RED5PRTmji — Forbes (@Forbes) April 20, 2023

After the news of Swift's sidestep was revealed, Elon Musk responded by praising her for being just as smart as her father, who has been an efficient and successful investment banker for the last 30 years, and expressed that he wasn't surprised about her decision.

Taylor Swift's father Scott Kingsley Swift has worked for the highly prestigious Merill Lynch not just as an investment banker but also as a talented stockbroker. Being involved in the finance sector of things includes a lot of transfers. In order to support his gifted daughter's singing career, the family moved together from Pennsylvania to the heartbeat and birthplace of great singers, Nashville, Tennessee, where her father began working.

Swift has one of the sweetest and most heartwarming bonds with her father and even mentioned him in a song to honor how much he means to her. "The Best Day" included a line that said: "I have an excellent father / His strength is making me stronger."

The song is actually about her mother and the "best" days she had with her, including the times when she'd come home crying after the kids at school were mean to her and they'd go on little adventures together to forget about it. The song also emphasizes the cherished memories and relationships between the two of them growing up. Swift wrote this song as a gift to her mother as an act of love and appreciation and played it during Christmas when her mother was "bawling her eyes out". The video featured clips that were never released to the public before.