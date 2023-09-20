10 Things That Didn't Go Well at Taylor Swift's Super Famous Eras Tour

From Missteps to Mishaps

Taylor Swift knocked it out of the park with her supremely successful Eras Tour. She became the reigning queen of the music industry with her latest album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She performed across 52-stop stadiums, earning her several accolades and awards, including the "billionaire" tag. However, when everything worked out perfectly fine for the singer, there were some mishaps here and there, including technological glitches, rainstorms, and just random stuff. Let's have a look at Swift's ten onstage errors.

1. The Piano Played Itself

During one of Taylor Swift's Massachusettes shows, when she performed on her piano, the grand instrument began playing for itself. The Enchanted singer appeared genuinely confused and shocked, questioning if the crowd heard it too. "Oh my," Swift covered her mouth in disbelief. "Do you hear that? Is that happening for you, too?" However, it was later discovered that the piano suffered a malfunction from the previous rainshow. It was playing the tunes because of the damage caused by the water trapped in it.

2. Swift Swallowed a Bug

The 33-year-old singing sensation had a stop at Chicago's Soldier Field when the Cruel Summer singer accidentally swallowed a bug. The crowd waited for her performance while she was introducing her new piano player, Karina DePiano, and then the winged insect made its way into her mouth. Swift coughed off the mic's range and cleared her throat. She informed her audience of the incident and handled it with calmness and humor. She quipped, "Oh, delicious," while the crowd cheered on.

3. Taylor Yelled at a Security Guard

The singer performed the Bad Blood song during her Philadelphia stop, where she shouted at a security guard mid-song. Apparently, the guard tried to stop one of the Swifties from dancing, despite the fact that the fan was in no way out of control. She strutted to the corner and yelled, "Hey, stop! She wasn't doing anything!" This historic moment received over 20 million views on TikTok. The viral moment was dubbed "Bad Blood (Taylor's Version) to Security Guard Version."

4. She Cut Her Hand Onstage

Taylor Swift suffered an injury during one of her Houston shows when she tripped on her dress and fell, losing a chunk of her hand and blood. She informed her fans on social media and said, "(She) fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change." Swift went on to mention that she was all good and thanked the Houston crowd for the three insane shows. Following the injury, the singer performed with a tape around her cut.

5. Swift's Dive Transition Door Didn't Open

During her Glendale, Arizona, stop, Taylor Swift suffered another malfunction. It was one of the most noticeable mishaps onstage from the tour, where the pop star seemingly missed the mark for a stage dive. The sound played when she had to make the dive; however, she was still far away from it. She then walked towards the door and gave someone a cue. But it seemed her crew confused it, and the door didn't open. Regardless, she handled it like a pro.

6. Taylor Swift Wore Her Dress Wrong

Apart from the technical malfunctions, Taylor Swift also suffered a wardrobe malfunction during one of the shows on the Eras Tour. The seemingly perfect-looking Swift realized mid-performance that she wore the sleeve part of her Folklore and Evermore dresses wrong while on stage. The singer didn't shy away from admitting her mistake in front of thousands of admirers and joked, "Oh, I've done it again." As she was unable to fix it, she quipped, "Don't look at me! It's perfect."

7. Swift's Garter Broke

Adding another wardrobe malfunction to the list, Swift's garter, which she wore on her leg, broke and slid down while performing. The pro singer strutted off the stage to the place where her backup dancers were, and she asked them to fix it for her. All the while, she didn't miss a beat of her performance and performed on Anti-Hero with appropriate lyrics: "I should not be left to my own devices they come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis."

8. Her Mic Stopped Working

Another technical difficulty Taylor Swift faced on her Eras Tour was when her mic suddenly stopped working. During another Chicago show, her mic temporarily put a halt to her mesmerizing performance. And instead of reacting aggressively, she handled it with ease. She hilariously tapped the mic and even screamed into it to make it work. However, it didn't, and she had a staff member replace the microphone for the singer. Fans loved her reaction, making it memorable for a lifetime.

9. A Background Dancer Made Taylor Swift Trip

The Shake It Off singer was engrossed in her performance when another misstep occurred on stage. Swift was in the middle of performing Call It What You Want from her Reputation album when one of her background dancers did a spin kick right where the singer was standing, which made her trip. However, she remained unfazed by the mistake, got back up like a boss, and kept singing. And, of course, the dancer must have surely apologized to her backstage.

10. She Faced Several Technical Difficulties in One Night

The Karma singer was in her element during her April 29 stop in Atlanta when several technical issues kept popping up and eventually forced her to abruptly pause her performance, including her in-ear monitors malfunctioning, something getting unplugged from her mic pack, and more. However, the pop sensation managed to distract her audience by doing stand-up comedy and cracking silly cat jokes. She was a natural at making her fans laugh with jokes involving two cats, a library, and tuna.

