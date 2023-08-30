Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Was ‘Secretly Working’ for Her Dad Jamie Spears “Feeding Him Information”

The divorce drama between Britney Spears and her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, isn't over yet. The 41-year-old singer now alleged that Asghari was "secretly working" for her estranged father, Jamie Spears, and fed him information that kept her locked in the 13-year conservatorship. On August 16, 2023, he filed for divorce from Britney over "irreconcilable differences."

Image Source: Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez

The 29-year-old took to his social media and posted the update about his and the pop star's nearly 14-month-long relationship amid rumors of a split, reported Daily Mail. He posted on Instagram, "After six years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together."

He added, "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always." He also requested kindness from the media and fans, adding, "S**t happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including the media, to be kind and thoughtful."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

However, a source close to Britney claims the pop star had doubts about her estranged husband's involvement with her father long before they officially split. As per a Spears family insider, the Toxic singer suspects Asghari had been her 71-year-old father's "secret informer," providing him personal information about her.

The Baby One More Time singer began dating the fitness trainer five years before her dad's 13-year conservatorship over her ended on November 12, 2021. The source told the outlet, "Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship."

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Dietsch

Britney feels he has been fraudulent. "Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money," the source said. "Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along," added the source close to the pop star.

The ex-couple first met on the sets of her Slumber Party video, and within the span of two months, the two became Instagram official on December 28, 2016. The singer was still under the conservatorship of her father, Jamie, when their romance blossomed, and he had complete control over her finances, career, and day-to-day activities.

Her social life was also limited to the dancers and other people associated with her career. However, Asghari was an outsider, yet he was welcomed into the Spears family with open arms. The family was on good terms at the time, and the 29-year-old frequently mingled with the clan on vacations and family outings.

Since his association with the family, Asghari's career flourished, and he was under the spotlight. Prior to meeting the Criminal singer, he only had one cameo on a Fifth Harmony video. Although very little is known about the conservatorship, the singer has made serious allegations against her father, including abuse, and he even tried to control her relationship with Asghari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

