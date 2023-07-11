Britney Spears Addresses Her ‘Bad’ Response to the Security Situation: “Cry Out on All Levels”

Britney Spears has addressed the incident that occurred on July 5 in Las Vegas, where she alleged she was hit in the face by a member of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama's security team. In a lengthy Instagram post on July 7, Spears shared her perspective on the incident and discussed her feelings of helplessness.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Also Read: Britney Spears Stole Pauly Shore’s Table at Fancy Restaurant Just After Victor Wembanyama Slap Incident

Reflecting on her years in the industry and her interactions with famous individuals, Spears expressed "Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night." She shared her surprise at the behavior of the security guard as Spears mentioned that her past experiences with celebrities like the '90s boy band 'N Sync, noting, "I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them." Spears emphasized that she was not sharing her story to play the victim but rather to express her honest reaction, which she admitted might have been seen as "bad."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The pop star went on to discuss her past struggles in the industry, including unauthorized documentaries about her life and feeling helpless in various situations. She explained that the incident in Las Vegas was a cry for help on multiple levels per TODAY. Spears shared that watching the video of the incident made her realize that the people who swarmed around her after she was hit made her feel like she mattered, even though her response was to curse at the crowd rather than retaliate physically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears Reveals She Met Sister Jamie Lynn Following Public Feud: “I’ve Missed You Guys So Much”

Spears expressed her continued support for Victor Wembanyama, asserting that the incident was not his fault and that accidents happen. She mentioned that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department concluded its investigation, stating that no charges would be filed against the security team member involved. The police report revealed that detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined that Spears had touched Wembanyama, prompting the security team member to push her hand away, inadvertently causing her to hit herself in the face. The report concluded that there was no willful or unlawful use of force by the security member, leading to no arrest or citation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Also Read: Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Addresses ‘Attack’ On Her By NBA Star Wembanyama’s Security

Spears considered it embarrassing to share her story but believed it was important for public figures to set an example and treat all people with respect. With her candid Instagram post, Spears aimed to shed light on her perspective and encourage a respectful treatment of individuals in the public eye.

More from Inquisitr

When Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Accused Her of Being A 'Bad Mom'

Britney Spears Encourages Fans to "Go Where You Feel Most Alive" Amid Possibility of Financial Problems