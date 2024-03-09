'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Blasts Tom Sandoval for Allegedly 'Grooming' Raquel Leviss

The scandal involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss went viral shortly after being uncovered on Vanderpump Rules. Before he confessed his love for Leviss, Sandoval was still in a romantic relationship with Ariana Madix. All three had explosive fights, eventually ending with Sandoval being single. While Madix broke up with Sandoval after he confirmed his romance with Leviss, her former best friend called things off two months later because he reportedly recorded an intimate video of her without Leviss’ consent. The drama between them has settled since then with neither party on talking terms However, 'Scandoval' re-surfaces once more in a new explosive episode of the hit reality series.

Per Marca’s reports, the new episode featuring Lala Kent and Sandoval among other stars, got intense. The cast appeared to be enjoying a pleasant yacht ride until a heated altercation turned the mood sour. The duo were in the middle of discussing their past when suddenly Sandoval had an outburst of emotions when the topic of his affair with Leviss came up.

This triggered Kent who recalled a confessional featuring Leviss stating she’d have ‘nobody’ if she ‘betrayed’ Sandoval. Kent blasted Sandoval for his two-month relationship with Leviss. During her conversation about the former couple’s scandal, she seemed to be bitter about his way of dealing with his affair while dating Madix.

Circling back, Kent referred to Leviss’ confessional and noted that he ‘isolates’ and ‘grooms.’ She continued to emphasize Sandoval looking people in the face and lying to them. Sandoval seemed to have heard enough and yelled, “You don’t f***** know me, dude! You do not know me!” Kent had but one final say before she walked away to get some air while Sandoval stewed in the aftermath of their heated exchange.

She said, “I do know you, you’re scary!” The duo didn’t interact much after their argument and avoided each other for the rest of the show. Nonetheless, this all began when Sandoval urged Kent to be ‘real’ with him about her journey, and Kent believed it was rather ‘hypocritical’ of him to do so, especially after he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend of 11 years.

Whether or not their argument would continue to intensely augment remains to be seen. Their friendship may be hanging by a thread, with room for reconciliation. Kent recently announced her second pregnancy with an adorable post on Instagram with her daughter. The soon-to-be-mom-of-two shared a sweet monochromatic picture of her daughter caressing her growing bump.

In the second picture, Kent and her child were captured taking their necessary vitamins together. She captioned the post saying, “I’m expanding my pod,” and expressed her happiness over this new addition to her family. The star has yet to reveal more details about when her baby could arrive.