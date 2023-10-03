Khloe Kardashian recently shared a few videos of her mother Kris Jenner on Snapchat and the fans were shocked to see her natural nose. Khloe recorded her mother's erratic conduct in the vehicle on the way back from a Beyoncé event. Kris was having fun in the party vehicle, exposing her nose. In the videos, Kris's nostrils seemed like small slits when she threw her head back, making her nose appear very narrow.

As reported by the Sun, fans noticed the change and posted a screenshot on Reddit. One of the users responded, "There's no way [Kris] can breathe out of her nose. Those collapsed nostrils alone would make her a mouth breather which would make her snore and she might even have sleep apnea because of it." Another one wrote, "There should be limits to people with body dysmorphia accessing endless plastic surgery, there’s no ethicality in the plastic surgery industry for the most part." A third one said, "Why would she post these? The angle and the close-up are just not flattering...for anyone."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time eagle-eyed Kardashian fans have brought up Kris' supposed flaws on social media.

Some Internet users even joked about how her face seemed to be "melting" during Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower. Unusually for the celebrity, Kris Jenner's face has been caught on camera in numerous videos and photos without any editing. On August 28 Kris was called out for posting heavily edited photos of herself wearing professional cosmetics. Her beautiful lashes and intricately drawn eyeliner were on display. That added extra shine to her pink lips. However, the normal flaws, wrinkles, and marks were noticeably absent. Kris had her signature short, disheveled bob, a polka dot top, and glistening hoop earrings. The reality TV actress had a peachy pout and dramatic eye makeup, including long lashes and artistic eyeliner.

There was also a Reddit user who, in disbelief, shared the video and stated, "Omg what is this! It’s so bad it looks like AI." Another one wrote, "This is the stuff that perpetuates body dysmorphia as Kris sees this video and then looks at her face in the mirror and it doesn’t match." A third one commented, "Um she looks like a teen here and we all know she's just a little older."

Last year, following the discovery of detail in a full-body photo, some have speculated that Kris may have had some hidden surgery in addition to her usage of filters. The controversy began when one individual posted a series of photos of Kris's backside online with the caption, "We need to talk about Kris' BBL, and why is she hiding it nowadays?" Users wondered if perhaps the older Kardashian wanted the operation because she was attempting to aid her kids in some secretive, but significant, manner. One of the fans commented, "Do you think she did it, so the others could claim genetics? Even Kylie? She took one for the team."

