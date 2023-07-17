Sister Wives' Janelle Brown's Crazy Outburst Making Kody Brown Fume, Implores Him to Listen to Her

Sister Wives is back with some drama-packed entertainment for its 18th season, which is all set to release on August 20, 2023. The original cast, including Kody Brown and his wife, Robyn Brown, alongside former wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown, is set to make a comeback. Fans were thrilled about the release of a new Sister Wives trailer earlier this week, featuring the family's issues over the past year. What caught fans' eye is the heated conversation between Janelle and Kody which is believed to have led to their split.

The trailer starts with Kody explaining in a confessional that he is struggling in his relationship with three of his four wives. Janelle and Kody are then seen having a conversation about their marriage. “Do you really still want to have a plural family? Sometimes I can’t tell,” Janelle says to Kody. The trailer's setting now changes to a conversation between Christine, Janelle and Kody. Janelle breaks the news that she is no longer interested in staying married to her now-former husband. "I'm growing and like I need something different. I don't want to be married anymore," Janelle firmly confesses. This conversation leaves Christine with a shocked expression.

Toward the end of the trailer, Kody is seen emphasizing the gravity of the situation and explaining the hostile environment he is living in. The reality star goes on to say that he would rather just be "the devil that I think I am," since none of his efforts to do the right thing are working.

At the end of the trailer, Kody and Janelle are engaged in a very heated conversation, talking about parting ways. The father of 18 tries to explain his side of things while cutting off Janelle. Janelle loses her patience and yells, "Shut your f****** mouth and listen to me!" This seems to trigger Kody and results in him walking out on their conversation. The scene simply spoke volumes to fans as to how much Janelle has grown as a person over time and made them incredibly proud of the reality star.

It appears that this season deals with not just Janelle and Kody's relationship. Viewers saw a conversation between Meri and Kody about why Meri is "walking away" from her marriage with Kody. "I don't want you to think that I'm walking away because 'sorry I still have hope'," explains Meri in the trailer. The two appear to be having this conversation with regard to their recent split. In another confessional, Kody mentions that he still had "hope" for the two to reconcile. "I have hope in my head. I'm really wondering why she lives in Flagstaff," Kody confesses.

Another snippet featured Meri and Robyn engaged in a rather serious conversation, discussing the possible future of their marriage with Kody. Meri insinuates that Kody no longer had a romantic interest in her and that he was "done with her." Throughout the trailer, conversations involving each of the wives about separating from Kody take place. Robyn alone notes a dream for all five of her family members to grow old together surrounded by their grandchildren.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Fans were beyond impressed and thrilled at Janelle's strong stance and flooded the comment section in the YouTube trailer released by TLC. "Janelle has always been my favorite. I'm not 100% sure why because I definitely relate more to Robyn and Christine, but MAN I'm excited to see Janelle take such a stance!!" said @cassandraheide3989. "It literally makes me personally feel good just seeing Janelle stand up for herself and her kids. I was cheering her on out loud!" confessed @meganpersinger7194 with pride.

