When Kanye West Admitted to Cheating on Kim Kardashian and Shared Intimate Details of His Flings

Kanye West, also known as Ye, had turned heads by apparently admitting to cheating on Kim Kardashian in his song Hurricane, as claimed by multiple sources. A shocking allegation claims that Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after the pair welcomed their first two children, North and Saint. The 46-year-old rapper allegedly confessed to adultery in the song Hurricane from the album Donda, where he sings of a "new chick" and "still playin' after two kids."

According to Page Six, who broke the story of the alleged infidelity, Kanye betrayed Kim as he battled alcohol abuse. According to a source who spoke to the publication, "The song is in a way his testimony of everything he did wrong and taking accountability for their marriage breakdown." According to another insider who spoke with the same outlet, "If you look closer to the lyrics he is referring to his infidelity during his marriage with Kim, even after two kids."

Kanye supposedly acknowledged this in the lyrics of the song, "Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'."

Another insider asserted that the "new chick" was not Irina Shayk, the woman Kanye was allegedly dating. In the Hurricane song, the rapper referred to his alleged inability to return to his mansion because of his battle with alcoholism. The lyrics were, "Architectural Digest, but I needed home improvement / Sixty-million-dollar home, never went home to it. Genius gone clueless, it's a whole lot to risk/Alcoholics Anonymous, who's the busiest loser?"

According to The U.S. Sun, Kanye West's close circle was aware that he had strayed while on the Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. A source reported that he admitted during the tour to sleeping with groupies behind Kim's back, and was "flipping out." The source revealed, "Kanye was blurting it all out during the conversation which was only witnessed by members of his team."

Despite the apparent admission of cheating, it was reported to the outlet that wasn't the final straw for Kardashian, as she had two more children with West before divorcing him. West's odd presidential campaign and Twitter outbursts affected their relationship, but his infidelity and alcoholism issues also caused the strain.

Early in January 2021, Page Six reported that Kim was divorcing the rapper. In February, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce formally. Since the Donda promotional tour began, the founder of KKW Beauty has openly supported West despite their divorce. As per The U.S. Sun, Kim made an appearance during the song No Child Left Behind from Kanye's Donda celebration while clad in a white Balenciaga couture gown and veil.