Adam Sandler Opens up About His Friendship With Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are household names in the entertainment industry. The pair, bearing effortless charm and unmatched comedic timing, have been friends for over three decades. Speaking with People at the premiere of Murder Mystery 2 on Tuesday in Los Angeles, Sandler, 56, praised his co-star and longtime friend as someone who always "knows what to say" and "knows how to calm you down." The 50 First Dates alum also shared a story about his first impression of the Friends star, 54, when they first met decades ago. "We had breakfast together and I thought she was funny as hell," said Sandler. "Then I saw her a few more times and I just always...she made me happy when I'd see her."

Long before their first co-starring roles in the 2011 rom-com, Just Go With It, Jen and Adam met through mutual friends in the early '90s. Since then, a beautiful friendship has blossomed, and they continue to maintain a "family"-like connection. Starring in multiple projects together over the years, the pair have proved time and time again that their chemistry, both on and off the screen, is undeniable.

"She's just funny. She's great hanging out with guys, great hanging out with girls, knows what to say, knows how to calm you down," shared Sandler, who sported a New York Knicks hoodie on Tuesday. "But I just remember, anytime I'd be out and I'd see her, I'd be like, 'Oh, there's Aniston.' And we'd go over to each other and start laughing."

As for Aniston, The Morning Show star spoke about how much joy and ease there is when collaborating with someone she knows as well as Sandler. "Yes, there's trust. We trust each other and we know that we're going to have a good time," Aniston, 54, said. She dazzled in a sheer silver minidress at L.A.'s Regency Village Theatre. "We have each other's back. We take care of each other. Neutral, deep respect for each other."

Not only is Sandler easy to play off of, but is also a very special person to Aniston. "It's the consistency of who he is and the wonderful time we always have together. He's just exactly who he is and has been since I've met him," she shares of her solid pal, adding they "just always have a wonderful time" in "every moment."

Speaking about their next film together, Sandler said on Tuesday that some of the shooting locations for the film, including at a castle and in Hawaii and "in the middle of Paris," brought on a whirlwind of gratitude for him and Aniston. "Every day, we had a great time. And between takes, when we hang out at the trailers, I always laugh and have a nice time," he added, joking, "And my dog and Jen get along pretty good."

Murder Mystery 2 picks up four years later, as Sandler and Aniston's Nick and Audrey Spitz try to launch their own private-eye agency as full-time detectives. The two find themselves in trouble while attending a wedding on a private island when the groom, according to an official description, is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — "making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect." Murder Mystery 2 is streaming Friday on Netflix.