Tom Brady Shows Off Chiseled Abs Aboard His Swanky $6 Million Yacht ‘TW12ve Angels'

Last week, Tom Brady was spotted relaxing on his fancy, $6 million yacht, 'Tw12ve Angels', off Indian Creek Island. In addition to enjoying some jet-boarding, the seven-time Super Bowl champion looked dashing in his shirtless avatar. The founder of TB12 rolled his boat into the marina from his residence on Indian Creek and waved to other boaters. When Brady, who previously revealed that he had lost 10 pounds, was prepared to get wet, he put on a black wetsuit and vest and tried out electric surfing, and did so with seeming ease, no less.

As per Page Six, the former New England Patriot and current Buccaneer had declared in February 2021 that he would replace his first yacht with a Wajer 77, in 2021, he upgraded to the Tw12ve Angels from his previous vessel.

At the time, he also declared that he would honor his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's environmental group by naming his luxurious yacht- 'Viva La Vida', but it appears that their divorce led him to make a different decision. “With a little bit bigger boat, for us, the 77 allows us to sleep overnight really comfortably and those weekend trips would be really something,” Brady had mentioned back in 2021 when he and the former Victoria's Secret supermodel were still married. “That would be great memories for our family for years to come," Brady had added. After leaving the NFL in February, Brady still seems to be in excellent form and is continuously active, clearly participating in water sports.

As per NYPost, on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady recently mentioned how he's dealt with "a lot of drama" during his high-profile divorce. “We should all have self-awareness, it’s a hard trait to have. We’re in a culture where it’s hard to own up to things these days,” the NFL star said. “For someone like me, I’m in the public eye a lot. I always try to say the right thing. I don’t want to deal with any more drama in my life. I already have a lot of drama.” Following 13 years of marriage, Bündchen, 43, and Brady, 46, decided to end their union on the same day they filed for divorce. “We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” the model had shared on Instagram at the time.

In a statement that he released later, Brady had said that he and Bündchen arrived at the "painful and difficult" choice "after much consideration." "We only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he had revealed in a final statement. The ex-couple co-parent daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. Brady has been linked to model Irina Shayk since his divorce, and the two recently met in Tribeca.

