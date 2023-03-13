Rihanna Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Leather and Sheer Outfit On Oscars Red Carpet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together, and the nine-time Grammy award-winning mother flaunted her baby bump in a glamorous black outfit at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, ahead of her starry on-stage performance.

According to People, the 35-year-old pregnant Fenty mogul glowed in a partially sheer all-black ensemble by Alaïa. Rihanna wore minimal makeup with a pop of red lips and her hair in a coifed messy bun. She accessorized the halter-neck leather outfit with brown and yellow statement diamond pieces and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery. She also wore an orange-brown diamond ring and a dark brown dress ring, also provided by the Haute jeweler. The sheer dress had an elegant leather train that swept the floor.

Rihanna was celebrating not just motherhood on this big night - she was also nominated for the first time at the Academy Awards. The Diamonds singer performed a moving live rendition of her Oscar-nominated single, Lift Me Up, from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. This track marks the soon-to-be mom's first single in six years as she juggles her iconic career with motherhood. The sensational track was also nominated at the Golden Globes for Best Original Song this year.

According to ET Online, the Oscar-nominated track is written by singer Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Wakanda Forever director, Ryan Coogler. The song also commemorates late actor Chadwick Boseman, who played King T'Challa, aka Black Panther, and passed away at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years.

Popsugar reported that for the stunning evening performance, Rihanna changed into a classic embellished Maison Margiela by John Galliano outfit. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the sparkly gown was designed with a figure-hugging empire-waist blouse with a sophisticated bustier neckline and crystal beading arranged in art deco style. Her black trousers featured brocade florals in silver and blue. She paired the vintage-style outfit with classic pointed-toe pumps and leather elbow-length gloves. Her glam accessories stole the show: her diamond accessories included a 13-carat cuff bracelet and a necklace weighing in at nearly 38 carats.

Her partner, A$AP Rocky accompanied the star singer on the Oscars' red carpet. He was also spotted cheering for Rihanna, as she performed Lift Me Up in honor of Chadwick Boseman. The Good for You rapper looked happy and proud as Rihanna melted the audience's hearts with her incomparable rendition of the song. Though Rihanna didn't end up taking the golden statue home, she certainly won hearts at the star-studded 95th Academy Awards.