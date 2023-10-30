Once Joe Biden, the leading Democratic presidential candidate at that time, got into a heated exchange with a worker at a Fiat Chrysler assembly plant in Detroit. The worker blamed Biden for wanting to take away Americans’ guns, to which Biden responded, "You're full of s---." The conversation grew more heated as the worker claimed he had seen a viral video of Biden saying he would take people’s guns away. Biden denied making such a statement and called the video a lie. The National Rifle Association shared the video on Twitter, but FactCheck.org confirmed that the video falsely suggested Biden supports widespread confiscation of guns.

While the exchange was heated and profane, it was not the first time Biden had feisty exchange on the campaign trail. According to CNN, once, he called a college student a "lying dog-faced pony soldier" when she asked him about his fourth-position finish in the Iowa caucuses. There was a time he dressed down a man in Iowa who questioned him about his son Hunter’s work in Ukraine for an energy company and whether Biden’s son was benefitting from his dad being vice president. However, one of the most shocking moments of Biden’s campaign was in 2019, when he said, "Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids."

According to the New York Post, the comment was made during a visit to the Asian and Latino Coalition in Des Moines, Iowa, and was mocked on a greater level for its insensitivity. Biden quickly rectified his mistake, saying, "Wealthy kids, black kids, Asian kids, no I really mean it, but think how we think about it." The comment felt like a huge blunder by many, but it also underscored the problem of race and class in America. Biden has faced criticism for his history on such topics, including his support for the 1994 crime bill, which many believe attributed to the mass incarceration of black Americans. He has also been criticized for his handling of Anita Hill’s testimony during the hearings for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991.

As per CNBC, despite these criticisms, Biden was at the top and foremost to grab the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump. At that time he was constantly called out for increased gun control in his campaign, a specifically sensitive issue among the blue-collar voters he was trying to win in his primary battle with Vermont Sen, Bernie Sanders and a potential general election fight with Trump. While Biden's unthoughtful comment about "poor kids" was widely criticized, it also highlighted the struggles of race and class in America. Biden has faced judgment for his record on race, but he remained the clear front-runner to win the Democratic nomination and take on President Donald Trump.

