‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Accidentally Reveals Birth of Fifth Baby With Boyfriend Elijah Scott

In a surprising podcast revelation, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry has inadvertently disclosed the birth of her fifth child. The reality star had been keeping quiet about the fact that she and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Elijah Scott, welcomed a baby late last year. As per The US Sun, nonetheless, on the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, which aired on Tuesday, she seemed to accidentally reveal the news. In this episode, Kailyn, 31, and her co-host Vee Rivera, 31, had a conversation with their podcast videographer, Keem, covering intriguing dating-related topics. During this exchange, Keem asserted that women express love differently from men.

"Women don't take initiative to do stuff [for their men]," he stated, but the ladies had a different opinion. "I think it's the women you're f***ing with," Kailyn replied, to which Keem answered, "You think so?"

The former Teen Mom 2 star then opened up about her challenge in scaling back her efforts for her partner and the extraordinary lengths she'd go to in order to make him happy. "Yeah, because I have a problem with that - I do too much." She added, "Before I got with my baby dad, if he would have told me that he wanted a f***ing I8, I would've bought it for him. I'd be like, come home from the bowling alley on your bike one day, and you've got an I8 in your driveway," Kailyn admitted. She proceeded to provide an example of the lengths she'd go to for her live-in boyfriend, Elijah.

"If he told you to suck his toes, would you do it?" Vee then asked the MTV alum. "I would have. I wouldn't now, [but] I would have. That's my random act of kindness," Lowry admitted. Listeners were taken aback by the TV personality's phrasing, as it appeared she was implying that Elijah is one of the fathers of her children. Kailyn is the mother of Isaac, who is 13 years old and she shares him with her ex, Jo Rivera; Lincoln, aged nine, from her previous marriage to Javi Marroquin; as well as Lux, six, and Creed, three, from her past relationship with Chris Lopez.

Despite ongoing speculation for several months that the TV star had her fifth child with Elijah, she hasn't officially commented on these rumors. In February, an insider informed the US Sun that Kailyn had given birth in November 2022, and she had only shared this information with her closest friends and family. Then, in July, she seemingly corroborated this timeline during a podcast episode when interviewing reality star Aurora Culpo. While introducing her inaugural podcast guest, Kailyn alluded to a noteworthy connection between the two. "[When] I first came across your show, I was in the hospital having one of my kids," she shared with her guest.

