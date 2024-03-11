Travis Barker's Son Landon, 20, Spotted on Date with Mystery Woman After Charli D'Amelio Split

Landon Barker is just as charming and handsome as his Blink-182 drummer dad Travis Barker! Although young Barker is reserved and keeps to himself, he often makes red-carpet appearances with the rest of his famous family including his step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian. Recently, Barker went through heartbreak from TikToker Charlie D’Amelio who he dated between 2019 and 2023. The former flames were in an on-and-off relationship until they called it quits for good earlier this year. However, Barker might’ve found a new muse months after his breakup.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

Per The U.S. Sun, Barker was spotted having a rendezvous at Hollywood’s most famous private restaurant, Nobu. The establishment is the perfect space one wants utter privacy with no distractions from the paparazzi. He and his mystery woman were seen donning similar black ensembles. He sported a basic black crew-neck t-shirt followed by black pants and paired it with a classic leather jacket. Barker wore a striking red baseball cap worth $230 to complete his look. His alleged date for the evening also decked herself in leather from head to toe.

.#LandonBarker Puts #CharliDAmelio In The Rearview As He Moves On With New Girl https://t.co/9TgZuWBagd — X17online.com (@x17online) March 10, 2024

Barker’s possible girlfriend wore a plunge-neck crop top, low-waisted pants, and high-heeled platform boots. She carried a chic black handbag with her, keeping the accessories minimal. Though there was no hand-holding [yet], the pair were walking right beside each other and appeared to be rather pleased throughout. Usually, dates at Nobu would insinuate a possible relationship in play. However, Barker remains mum about a new woman in his life. Whether or not his alleged date with this anonymous woman is a fling, casual, or something more serious is yet to be uncovered.

It appears that a ‘like-father-like-son’ situation emerged after Barker made his debut in the music industry with his song Friends With Your Ex last year. The song quickly grew to be liked by many across the world. As the title of the song mentions, it’s literally about becoming friends with his ex-girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Landon Barker (@landonasherbarker)

Surprisingly, D’amelio made an appearance in his music video sparking quite a gush about their romance. But, sadly, that wasn’t the case since he announced his split via an Instagram Story in February per Billboard. Barker claimed that his relationship with D’amelio was mutual and they both wanted to ‘focus on themselves.’ However, they still had immense love and respect for each other as friends.

Apart from the aftermath of a breakup, Barker has been dealing with mental health struggles per a People interview from last year. The young heartthrob got real about the woes of his personal life over the year. Landon opened up about his struggles with alcohol and how it was difficult for him to control.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

He said, “I think 100 percent it’s important for me to not make that a habit again.” Furthermore, he also discussed living with ADHD, OCD, anxiety, derealization, and depression, followed by a few coping mechanisms. For the moment, Barker appears to be doing well for himself and is en route to healing and building a career in music like his beloved dad