10 Famously Private Couples Who Turned the 75th Emmy Awards Into Their Date Night

10 Couples Who Turned the 75th Emmy Awards Into Their Date Night

The 75th Emmy Awards was held on January 15th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Some of the biggest stars from the television and film industry attended the coveted event. As per She Knows, this year the red carpet featured some of the most famous 'private' couples who made their presence felt during the glamorous evening. Here is a look at a few of them.

1. Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton first met in 2012 at a bar, Culkin dished out the details during an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, "I said, 'I'm Kieran. You have an English accent. What's your name?' She said, 'Jazz.' I said, 'J-A-Z-Z, like the music?' And she said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Well, that's f*cking stupid.'" The couple got hitched by the side of the road on June 22, 2013, in Iowa. Charton paid tribute to the day in 2017 with an emotional Instagram post, "To taking time out of our road trip to get married by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm 4 years ago today. Still the best pit stop I've ever made." As per Cosmopolitan, the couple share two children, Kinsey Sioux, nicknamed Zissou, who was born in September 2019. And Wilder Wolf who was born on August 17, 2021. Culkin won his first Emmy this year for playing the lead in the hit HBO series - Succession.

2. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons began dating a year after they initially crossed paths in 2015 while working on the FX series Fargo. As per Page Six, the couple got engaged in 2017 over the Golden Globes weekend. As per Elle, on May 3, 2018, the engaged pair welcomed their first son, Ennis Howard Plemons, and in May 2021, they welcomed their second son, James Robert. The super private couple then got married in a lavish ceremony on July 8, 2022, at the GoldenEye resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Dunst was present at the 75th Emmys to support her husband Plemons who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Love & Death.

3. Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney

Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney have been married for over a decade, the pair married in 2013 in Ojai, California, after getting engaged while on safari in Africa. As per People, McNearney is a co-head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in addition to having worked on the Oscars and the Primetime Emmy Awards. Kimmel presented the 95th Academy Awards in March 2023, which McNearney executive produced. As per Glamour, when they first met in 2010, McNearney described their unpleasant first impressions saying, "When I first met him, he insulted me," McNearney recalled. "The executive producer brought me into his office and said, 'This is Molly; she's my new assistant.' Jimmy barely looked up from his desk until my EP said, 'She competes in triathlons,' and then Jimmy looked up at me and said, 'That is really stupid! What a waste of time.' " The couple share two kids: daughter Jane and son William "Billy" John.

4. Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen first met on the sets of the high-octane action thriller Mad Max: Fury Road in 2014. "We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough recalled exclusively to USA Today in April 2016. “Two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.” The Hollywood stuntman Smith-Petersen proposed in August 2014 and the couple wed on February 4th, 2015 in Napa, California. As per The US Magazine, the couple secretly welcomed their firstborn daughter in January 2023.

5. Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together at the 2019 US Open together shortly after starring together in a play - Betrayal. A source from the Betrayal production team had exclusively told People in March 2022, "They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry," the source recalled. "There were twinkles in both of their eyes and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close." The source added then, "Tom has always been a very, very private person. Behind the scenes, they would just privately be affectionate and hugging and sitting next to each other and holding hands." The couple got engaged in March 2022 and welcomed their first child together in October 2022.

6. Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski

Jason Segel and his new girlfriend Kayla Radomski made their first public appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes. The former So You Think You Can Dance star took to her Instagram to praise Segel, “Wow…… @jasonsegel I am so incredibly proud of you!!!! What a dream. You are absolutely one of the hardest-working and most deserving humans on this planet. My Golden Globe Nominee! I love that we got to spend a whole day celebrating YOU and your talent!!! I love you so much, baby! Thank you to the incredible humans and friends who helped make our day as perfect as can be and made me feel like a real-life princess!!” she wrote. The couple who have recently started dating made their Emmys appearance wearing co-ordinated black outfits.

7. Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Childhood friends Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone went Instagram official in December 2022. As per People, the One Call Away singer praised Sansone while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show saying, "​​[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the craziness of his career. "She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth continued. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well." Puth proposed to his girlfriend in September 2023, he shared a sweet note on Instagram saying, "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he wrote alongside photos of him and Sansone celebrating at Lucali — a pizza joint in Brooklyn. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

8. Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong

Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong have been married for nearly 20 years, they tied the knot in September 2004, and welcomed their twin daughters, Alexa and Zooey, in 2007. As per People, the couple first met in Los Angeles while working in the same hospital as doctors. “I remember we would pass by each other in the hospital occasionally when we were rounding. She was very pretty, very together. She just seemed very together,” Jeong recalled while appearing on the Death, Sex & Money podcast. In 2007 Tran encouraged Jeong to become a full-time actor. "She knew I had the secret ambition to want to act full time I just didn’t know if I could do this full time. It was really my wife’s confidence in me that encouraged me to do this full-time. I owe my whole career to her,” the Hangover actor said.

9. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid and Alex Jenkins Reid have been married for over a decade, the couple share one daughter. As per Redbook, the Daisy Jones & the Six producers said in 2015, "My husband makes sacrifices so that I can shine." She continued, "It was my husband, Alex, who suggested I quit my job and write a new book. He believed in me enough to go without so that I could pursue my dream." The couple made a rare red carpet appearance for the 2024 Emmys.

10. Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson first met in 2006 on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. As per People, the couple kept their relationship a secret until their wedding in 2008. They share two sons: Axel Lee, who was born in September 2010, and Leo Grey, who was born in April 2012. The couple celebrated the phenomenal win of Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries about Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. The reality series won five Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.