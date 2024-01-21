Here are Top 12 Best Moments From The 75th Emmy Awards 2023

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards

After both the writers' and actors' strikes were resolved late last year, Hollywood is back to work, and the much-anticipated and much-delayed 75th Annual Emmy Awards have finally taken place. The Emmys are usually held in September, but because of the strikes, they were moved to the middle of Hollywood's awards season, and less conventionally, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Anthony Anderson, an actor and comedian who has hosted many Emmys before and has been nominated for several accolades for his work on Black-ish, served as the event's host this year. Since this was the awards' diamond jubilee and the producers were keen to put on a spectacle, he had a difficult task ahead of him. Here is a sum-up of some of the best moments from this year's Emmy Awards.

1. Christina Applegate Appeared on Stage

Christina Applegate received a standing ovation as she went on stage and spoke about her appearances in Married... With Children, Samantha Who?, Dead to Me, and as a baby on Days of Our Lives. Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021. She teased that by "standing up," the crowd was "shaming" her impairment, and she chastised them for their applause, saying, "You don't have to applaud me every time I do something!" As per People, while shooting the third and final season of Dead to Me in August 2021, 52-year-old Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Sadie Grace LeNoble, the star's favorite plus-one and adolescent daughter, accompanied her, and they both wore matching mother-daughter outfits.

2. The “Abbott Elementary” Creator and Actress Took Home Her First Emmy

Quinta Brunson, who played Philadelphia schoolteacher Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, won the award for best lead actress in a comedy, making history as the first Black female to do so in 42 years. Isabel Sanford, who starred in The Jeffersons, was the last Black woman to earn the honor in 1961. She said during her speech, "Thank you so much just I don’t know why I’m so emotional, I think just like, the Carol Burnett of it all. Thank you so much I love making Abbott Elementary so much and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy, and I say it every time and I just love comedy so much that I am so happy to be able to get this."

3. Cast Reunions

Fans were treated to many cast reunions throughout the program, as previous co-stars reunited as presenters. Joining former costars Ellen Pompeo, James Pickens Jr., and Chandra Wilson on stage in front of a hospital room, Original Grey's cast members Katherine Heigl and Justin Chambers—who departed the show in 2010 and 2020, respectively—presented the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or film. Popular TV personalities, like Calista Flockhart ("Ally McBeal"), Martin Lawrence ("Martin"), and Kelsey Grammer ("Cheers"), came together for brief cast reunions during the awards ceremony.

4. The Purse Handoff of Ayo Edebiri

In a video posted to X, Edebiri was seen quickly closing her black purse and attempting to set it down on her seat after Christina Applegate announced her as the winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Ultimately, Edebiri chose to give the purse to her seatmate Daly, who was more than happy to assist. Daly took her handbag with both hands and seemed to say, "I got it." Before taking the stage to claim her prize, Edebiri turned to embrace her costars, Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who were sitting next to her. She had to turn to Daly to carry her purse since her family members were in the "cheap seats" further away from her, the actress joked in the press conference afterward.

5. Niecy Nash-Betts' Passionate Acceptance Speech

Winner of outstanding supporting actress in a limited series for Ryan Murphy's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the five-time Emmy nominee took home her first trophy on Monday. Co-star Evan Peters and her "better half," wife Jessica Betts, who tenderly walked her to the stage. She received wild applause and a standing ovation when she remarked, "I want to thank myself, for believing in me and doing what they say I could not do." And I'd want to exclaim in front of all of you lovely people, "Go ahead, girl, be your bad self!"

6. Pedro Pascal Unveiled a Surprising Piece of Accessory

Pascal spoke about his sling over the most of awards season when he came on stage to give the best supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. He told the audience, "A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin ..." Pascal joked that the Succession actor had "beat the s--- out of me," even though the remainder of his statement was bleeped out on the television show. The amusing incident occurred a week later when Culkin said to his fellow nominee, Pedro, "Suck it, Pedro," when winning the 2024 Golden Globes for best actor in a drama series.

7. Officially, Elton John Was Declared an Egot Winner

With the victory of Elton John: Farewell From Dodger Stadium for an outstanding variety special on Monday, John was formally recognized as an EGOT winner. The legendary musician now has Tony, Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy trophies. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who brought back their beloved "Weekend Update" segment from "Saturday Night Live," delightfully presented the pop icon's category even though he was not present at the Peacock Theater to receive the trophy. As per The Guardian, when John's spouse David Furnish, and producer Ben Winston went on stage to accept the prize, they remarked, "I am not Elton John, sadly he had a knee op. He’s absolutely fine but wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award."

8. Rob McElhenney's Sneaky Display

Rob McElhenney demonstrated that not even the Emmy Awards could separate him from his cherished Philadelphia Eagles! The actor sent X a picture of himself watching the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his phone as the program was going on, which was shot by his wife, Kaitlin Olson. He wrote on X, "Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly." The NFL responded to the actor's selfie, in which she was seen chasing her lips while taking the photo, by saying, "Priorities."

9. Kieran Culkin From Succession Is Having a Great Awards Season

Monday night, Kieran Culkin won the Emmy for lead actor in a drama series for his portrayal of the foul-mouthed baby brother of the Roy clan, Roman "Romulus," in the last season of HBO's Succession. This year, Culkin has dominated the awards circuit. He also won the Golden Globe last weekend and the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night. Culkin expressed gratitude to his wife Jazz Charton for giving birth to Kinsey Sioux and Wilder Wolf and for sharing her life with him. He continued, "I love you so many and so much. And Jazz, I want more. You said! You said maybe if I win."

10. John Oliver Wasn’t Ready to Leave the Stage

John Oliver, the comedian, acknowledged that he wasn't quite ready to leave the stage as his acceptance speech for winning the award for best-written variety series was concluding. He said, "I’m not leaving without getting played off by Anthony Anderson’s mom."He referred to Doris Bowman, the host's mother, who was in charge of telling the victors when their speeches were becoming too lengthy. Oliver said, "So I'm going to begin reading the Liverpool football team's names." Oliver managed to get through a few more names before Bowman motioned for him to stop. Oliver then concluded, "I’d like to thank Jesus and my family."

11. Jennifer Coolidge's Shoutout to a Viral Moment of Her Character From White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge honored one of her most viral moments from the second season of the show, White Lotus when winning the award for best supporting actress in a drama series. As per People, she said, "I wanna thank all the evil gays." For her part as Tabya in the first two seasons of The White Lotus, Coolidge became an immediate sensation and a fan favorite. She also won two Critics' Choice Television Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Golden Globe for the role. In September 2022, she was previously awarded an Emmy for her work.

12. The Triumphant Kiss of Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Matty Matheson

Matty Matheson, who received the award for best comedy series, was about to start his victory speech on behalf of the whole crew behind The Bear when his costar, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, stopped him with a joyful kiss. Matheson then continued, "I just love restaurants so much. The good, the bad. It's rough. We're all broken inside and every single day we gotta show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something and sitting at a table. It's really beautiful. And all of us here get to make a show together, and we get to make people feel good — or filled with anxiety, or triggered .... But this is really amazing. It's beautiful."

