Fans of Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a good laugh when they noticed an amusing detail of the couple's recent outing in Florence, Italy. The 46-year-old Donda rapper and the 28-year-old Australian designer were seen enjoying a meal together. Bianca donned a small nude crop top along with snug nude leggings, discreetly concealing her cleavage by using a purple cushion held against her chest. Kanye, on the other hand, opted for a black T-shirt and pants, adding a black shirt wrapped around his head. In line with his signature style, the Yeezy mogul sported black socks, eschewing shoes yet again. After pictures of the duo emerged on Reddit, keen-eyed fans observed that the people in the background, both tourists and locals, appeared far from enthused by the presence of the famous couple, per The U.S. Sun.

One penned down: "Absolutely lolling at everyone in the background like 'who are these wildly embarrassing people.'" Another user added: "Omg didn't even notice! The Italians are so ashamed." According to a report from The Daily Mail, Bianca was also seen carrying the pillow as she and Kanye departed from their Florence hotel on September 6th. A source revealed to the publication that she continued to wear the same outfit throughout the day, even while going shopping in the city. However, another insider claimed that Bianca had switched to a long-sleeved bodysuit when she joined her husband for dinner later that same evening.

The couple's recent public outings have raised concerns among friends of Bianca Censori. They are worried about her unusual behavior in recent months and fear that the rapper Kanye may be exerting a negative influence on her, potentially pushing her toward a more radicalized version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Their actions have caused quite a stir in Italy, with one particularly controversial incident occurring during a boat ride in Venice. During this outing, the rapper exposed his naked buttocks in public, leading to local outrage and a police investigation into their inappropriate behavior on the boat.

Bianca's inner circle is deeply troubled by her recent behavior and firmly believes that it doesn't represent her true self. Instead, they suspect it may be a result of Kanye's influence over her. "Bianca is stuck and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kayne has put up [around her]. Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn't who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut. But she has no one right now and it is scary," a close friend of Bianca's told the DailyMail.

As per the Independent, over the past few years, the rapper has found himself embroiled in numerous controversies, garnering significant media attention due to a series of statements characterized as antisemitic. In 2022, West faced consequences for his comments regarding Jewish individuals, which were deemed as 'hateful and harmful,' leading to his professional separation from Adidas and Balenciaga. Furthermore, CAA, one of the largest talent agencies in the United States, also ended its professional relationship with the artist.

