Meghan Markle's New California Girlfriend Squad Features Billionaires to A-List Stars

Meghan Markle is reportedly surrounding herself with the perfect mix of successful women. It seems like Markle is finally focusing on being positive, healthy, and successful as she invests her time in an impressive group of extremely self-dependent women.

Markle was born and raised in California, but she spent several years in Toronto, Canada, before moving to the UK after her wedding. Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved back to California, are settled with their two kids, and possess a new circle of friends.

Markle and Prince Harry were spotted heading out to dinner on Friday with Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, as well as Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, as per Page Six. Additionally, it's being speculated that the founder of the dating app, 'Bumble', also accompanied them with her husband, Michael Herd. Paltrow and Markle both started out as actresses. Paltrow won an Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for Shakespeare in Love. She also has a knack for wellness and has her own brand called Goop.

It is rumored that Markle's lifestyle blog is also making a comeback. The revamped blog will reportedly have more tips on food, travel, fashion, art, and wellness in general. Meghan Markle founded The Tig, named after her favorite red wine, in 2014 while she was starring in the legal drama Suits.

Cameron Diaz, on the other hand, is making her return to the industry after almost a decade. The actress will be seen alongside Glenn Close and Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix movie Back In Action. The actress has been a major star following the success of her movie Charlie's Angels. In the following years, Diaz branched out into the lifestyle sector and launched her own wine brand that she named 'Avaline.' The wine is vegan and has no added sugar.

Whitney Wolfe Herd became the world's youngest self-made billionaire when she went public with her dating app Bumble. The 33-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah, launched the app in 2014 when she was just 25 years old. Wolfe Herd is not only the founder of 'Bumble' but is also the co-founder of 'Tinder' and was its vice president of marketing until she left in 2014 and filed a lawsuit against Tinder for sexual harassment.

She then worked on her idea of creating a female-friendly dating app and made Bumble what it is today. "Honestly, my ambition comes from abusive relationships," Wolfe Herd previously told Time. "I've never had this healthy male relationship until I created it. I engineered an ecosystem of healthy male relationships in my life." The app is a huge success as we all know it and has added newer features like adding vaccinated badges to profiles for dating in a post-pandemic world.

The Duchess of Sussex also made a surprise appearance on Instagram recently. She posed with Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen. "As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg," the caption read. With Meghan befriending so many strong businesswomen, it would be interesting for the world to see where she takes her own brand.

