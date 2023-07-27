When Johnny Depp was in a 'Miserable State' Post-Breakup with Winona Ryder, Accepted Being at 'Fault'

Johnny Depp is one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood. His suave essence in films followed by his ability to adapt and evolve into characters so effortlessly is globally renowned. Naturally, people fawned over his raw talent and humble character. Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder was one such person who was smitten with Depp in the past. Their romance was one for the books and remains one of the most epic love stories in Hollywood.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder early 1990s. pic.twitter.com/guIXNANnDI — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) July 19, 2023

The two reportedly met each other in the year 1989 after which they dated for three years. They even appeared in the classic movie alongside each other as lovers; Edward Scissorhands. The former couple were mere teenagers when they began dating and called their relationship quits in 1993 due to the age factor. As per Mirror reports, neither Depp nor Ryder were the same after the breakup.

johnny depp and winona ryder for vogue magazine, 1991. pic.twitter.com/XHnoZxDtto — FLASHBACK (@oldFlashback) July 24, 2023

Even though the two had moved on romantically with different people, the aftermath of their split was rather dire. Depp was under a great deal of stress and fatigue. According to legendary director Tim Burton, the Alice in Wonderland actor would often show up to set with a flood of tears in his eyes. Even Burton recalled observing Depp in his miserable state since he broke up with Ryder.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Phillips

Depp at the time was filming alongside the epic director when Burton took careful notice of the condition the young actor was in. "I felt so bad. I asked him why it happened but all he said was, 'It wasn't her fault, it was mine". The director went on to mention that the actor was never the same even when he moved on with Kate Moss just a year after he separated from Ryder.

this was their first time seeing each other after their break up in 1991. Swear, the way they looked at each other hurt a lot. A "The One That Got Away" love story. pic.twitter.com/EVR9D3DRAL — 𝖑𝖚𝖓𝖆 (@lunaslvtr) January 16, 2020

"It's almost like Winona took Johnny's soul, Johnny's love" claimed Burton. In an interview with People, Depp looked back at his relationship with Ryder in the past and fondly mentioned a few words. "There's been nothing in my last 27 years that's comparable to the feeling I have with Winona" confessed the actor upon recollection.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

As per Mirror, Depp once described his relationship with Ryder as something he never experienced in his life. "It was absolutely like nothing before" confessed Depp. Who went on to gush about their epic romance." We hung out the whole day and night and we've been hanging out ever since. I love her more than anything in the whole world", added Depp.

The situation wasn't much different for Ryder, for she too had her own awful turn of events since separating from Depp. She was in deep melancholy as she was in emotional turmoil from breaking up with her former lover. The actress took quite a spiral into the dark side at the time but vowed to never do so again.

