5 Important Things to Know About Kamala Harris's Political Journey

5 Things to Know About Kamala Harris's Political Journey

Kamala Harris has made an indelible impression on the political landscape as a dynamic and trailblazing personality in American politics. Harris, who was born in Oakland, California on October 20, 1964, is a proud alumnus of Howard University, where she nurtured her commitment to justice and equality. Her distinguished career has seen her serve in a variety of positions ranging from district attorney to U.S. senator, culminating in her historic election as Vice President of the United States in November 2020. In this essay, we will look at five crucial moments in Kamala Harris' political career.

1. Howard University and UC Hastings Educational Foundation

Harris' path to law and politics began with her pursuit of education. In 1986, she graduated from Howard University, a historically black college. During her stay at Howard, Harris was exposed to the rich history of the civil rights movement and its impact on the fight for equality. She then continued her academic path, getting her law degree from the University of California, Hastings, which gave her the legal knowledge she needed for her future public service pursuits. Harris' time at Howard University undoubtedly played a pivotal role in shaping her commitment to social justice, and her legal education equipped her with the tools to advocate for change in the years to come.

2. Prominence as a Prosecutor

After graduating from UC Hastings, Harris began her legal career in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. She sharpened her prosecutorial talents here, working to make communities safer and hold wrongdoers accountable. Her drive and perseverance moved her fast up the ranks. Harris hit a watershed moment in her career when she was named San Francisco's top prosecutor. She developed a name for herself as a reform-minded leader as District Attorney, establishing progressive policies aimed at lowering relapse and improving fairness in the criminal justice system. Her tenure as a prosecutor prepared her for future roles in California politics.

3. Historic Tenure as California's Attorney General

When Harris was elected as California's attorney general in 2010, she accomplished another historic milestone. She was not only the first woman to hold this post, but she was also the first black person to do so. Harris' time as Attorney General was distinguished by her uncompromising dedication to justice and the defense of Californians' rights. During her presidency, Harris stood up to strong interests, battled for environmental justice, and advocated for consumer protection. Her tenure as Attorney General cemented her reputation as a relentless fighter for Californians and a rising star in the Democratic Party.

4. Election to the United States Senate

Harris continued to climb the political ladder as her popularity and influence within the Democratic Party expanded. She was elected as California's junior U.S. senator in 2017, becoming only the second black woman and the first person of South Asian origin to do so. Harris constantly fought for progressive issues in the Senate, such as healthcare reform, criminal justice reform, and climate change mitigation. Her aggressive questioning during high-profile Senate hearings, such as those for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and different Trump administration officials, demonstrated her dedication to holding those in power accountable.

5. Historic Vice Presidential Candidacy and Victory

The selection of Harris as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running partner in August 2019 was perhaps the pinnacle of Harris' political career. With this historic choice, Harris became the first black woman and Asian American woman to be nominated for vice president by a major political party. The Biden-Harris ticket won the November 7, 2020 elections, with Harris becoming the first female, black, and Asian American Vice President of the United States. Her election was a significant advancement in the ongoing fight for diversity and representation in American politics.

