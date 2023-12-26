Beyonce’s Childhood Home in Houston Goes up in Flames in “Aggressive” Christmas Morning Fire

Early on Christmas morning, pop culture sensation Beyoncé's childhood house in south central Houston caught fire. The enormous fire started in the wee hours of the morning, and the Houston Fire Department arrived just after two in the morning.

News sources in the area reported that the two-story house, which has become a landmark in the community, was being consumed by "aggressive" flames that went well into the second floor, per NPR. After making cuts into the roof, firefighters were able to contain the fires in a matter of minutes after they arrived. The fire's origin is still a mystery.

According to a statement from the Houston Fire Department given to NBC News, the family that currently resides in the house made a safe escape and no injuries were recorded. Authorities informed ABC 13 that even though the fire was reported very late at about two in the morning, it was swiftly extinguished once fire crews arrived. “They did a great job,” District Chief Justin Barnes told ABC 13. “I’m going to say in less than 10 minutes, we had a really good grip on this fire.”

Beyoncé's childhood home in Houston burned down on Christmas morning.



The family that lives there now was home at the time, but according to the fire department, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/8TvWwCU50f — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 25, 2023

Beyoncé recently included the property in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, as she drives by it in a scene. Constructed in 1946, the 3,000-square-foot home features three bedrooms and three baths. The Knowles family bought the home in 1982 and lived in the home until the singer was five. 2019 saw its most recent sale. The Knowles family may have moved out years ago, but the Third Ward house in Houston is still revered as a landmark, Rolling Stone reported.

Beyoncé has always honored her time spent in Houston by including scores of allusions to the city in her songs. The celebrity was seen snapping pictures outside the house and another residence she grew up in, as well as a sign designating the beginning of the Riverside Terrace Third Ward, when she came to Houston in September for her visit at the city's NRG Stadium as part of her Renaissance global tour, NME reported.

“We have Beyoncé tourists here all the time, it’s bizarre," neighbor Jack May told KHOU 11. "This house was for sale in '93 which was when the Knowles moved out and we took a look at it but ultimately didn't go forward with it."

After Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas in 2017, the celebrity promised the support of her charitable organization, BeyGOOD. She also assisted in distributing food at her childhood church and made visits with Hurricane Harvey refugees. “This today is a celebration of survival,” she said at the time. “Y’all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y’all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life.”

Beyoncé and Ms. Tina Knowles Lawson will be giving out free test kits, essential items, vitamins, and more as part of the @BeyGood COVID-19 relief efforts in Houston, Texas.#BeyGood #ididmypart pic.twitter.com/P7AGrEXPkm — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 8, 2020

