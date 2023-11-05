It seems Queen Bee sometimes can be really mean, even to her mom!

Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mom, casually disclosed that the superstar occasionally gets irritated when changing into new costumes for her shows, per PageSix. “We laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’ and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore,” Knowles said on the October 31 episode of Sherri.

“We’d laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All.’ She would say, ‘I’m a [b**ch] in the morning,’ and I’ll be like, ‘And the evening too!'”

Knowles, 69, asserted that her daughter understands that she occasionally steps beyond an acceptable line and always offers an apology later. “She’ll be like, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’ and I’m like, ‘I know.’ Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, ‘She crying because she knows she just said some crazy stuff to us,'” she added, laughing.

“But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show,” Knowles explained. “So, I understand it.”

Mama Knowles still has to remind the superstar that she calls the shots. “Oh, all the time,” she said. “I’m like, ’I’m the mama here. Still, to this day, because my kids are bossy like everybody’s kids — and they start thinking that they’re my mama. I have to remind them.”

The 42-year-old Beyoncé recently concluded her historic Renaissance World Tour, which Knowles claims had over 600 outfits. “She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn’t worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes,” she revealed.

i know the audience thought it was Beyoncé at first ☠️ mama tina was READY. you see that pose??!? pic.twitter.com/co84qobXnl — ✰ oniii ✰ (@__Onixivy_) October 31, 2023

With an astounding $579 million in revenue, the tour became the highest-grossing journey by a female artist in history, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Beyoncé's special guest, her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, created headlines at her shows night after night. When her mother began her tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in May, the young star stunned fans by showing up in the crowd. She later joined the singer on stage at many US and international dates.

At the end of the tour, Tina took to Instagram to honor her amazing family and looked like one pleased grandmother seeing her Grammy-winning daughter dance on stage with her mini version.

“I could not be more proud of my beautiful granddaughter. She worked so hard!” she wrote in an October 3 Instagram post alongside a picture displaying Blue Ivy's performance in the Renaissance World Tour. “She is a true talent. Good at so many things, and keeps surprising us every day with her mature, intelligent analogies of everything in life at 11 years old she is so wise beyond her years hard-working never backs down from a challenge,” she continued. “She is kind and loyal and wise and beautiful. Go Blue !!!!!! Love and Godspeed.”

