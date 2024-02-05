Travis and Jason Kelce Offer Hilarious Congratulation to Taylor Swift for Her Super Bowl Rookie Year

In the realm where music meets sports, Taylor Swift has scored a touchdown of a different kind – she's making her way to the Super Bowl in her rookie year with the NFL. As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl 2024, Swift plans to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in Las Vegas as the team takes on the San Francisco 49ers. The pop star's journey to the Super Bowl hasn't gone unnoticed, especially by Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, who took a playful moment on their New Heights podcast to tip their hats to Swift's unexpected 'touchdown' in her debut NFL season.

Jason, with a grin in his voice, initiated the hilarious congratulations, “Also shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom — Taylor Swift — who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year.” Travis chimed in, expressing his gratitude, “Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team.” Swifties, the devoted fans of the singer, erupted on social media, showing more excitement for Swift's Super Bowl feat than for Travis himself, who will be stepping onto the grand stage of football glory. "Taylor Swift makes the Super Bowl in her first year in the league. Elite," tweeted one fan, capturing the widespread enthusiasm. Another fan quipped, "Congratulations first and foremost to Taylor Swift, who has successfully led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl in her first year with the team," as per Page Six.

As Swift prepares to jet from Tokyo, where she'll be dazzling audiences with her Eras Tour, to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, fans speculated about her tight schedule. Travis, unfortunately, did not accompany her to the Grammys, where she won big, as he focused on Super Bowl preparations in Sin City.

The New Heights podcast delves into the camaraderie between Swift and the Kelce brothers, highlighting the singer's unwavering support for the Chiefs. Having attended 12 games since her relationship with Travis began, Swift has become a cherished member of the Chiefs Kingdom. The Kelces playfully welcome her into the fold, making light of her sudden ascent to the Super Bowl in her rookie NFL season.

Swift's potential presence at the Super Bowl has sparked curiosity among fans, given her concert in Tokyo the day before. Reports suggest that the time difference may play to her advantage, allowing her to make it to Vegas just in time for the game, as per The Independent. Swift's consistent support for Travis extends beyond the football field, with heartwarming moments shared during games and even at the AFC Championship. In July 2023, Travis admitted on his podcast that he tried to give Swift his number at one of her concerts but failed. Later, Swift made the first move after hearing Travis express interest in meeting her.