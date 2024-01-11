The Election season appears to be looming with candidates from the Left and Right amping up efforts to rally support. Things are getting quite interesting with the GOP as they recently conducted their 5th primary debates featuring Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley. Although Donald Trump too qualified for the same, he didn’t make an appearance and was instead in Iowa. Nonetheless, the debate between DeSantis and Haley got quite heated, and oddly enough Disney’s name was thrown into the mix.

Reports by The Daily Mail UK took note of the banter between the GOP candidates discussing their current policies and ongoing endeavors. DeSantis’ statements grasped the attention of both viewers and Haley when he named the Entertainment empire. DeSantis appeared rather disgruntled with the values Disney seemed to be emphasizing and went on to accuse them.

He claimed: “It’s wrong to tell a kindergartner like Disney wanted to do that you can change your gender or third grader you are born in the wrong body.” He continued to strongly express his thoughts remembering: “I stood and fought for the kids. We took on Disney and we defeated that and we won that fight and our kids are better off.” This remark of his earned a sharp retort from Haley who defended Disney. DeSantis was quick to retort claiming that Disney was “transing kids.” These rather grave allegations against the company haven’t earned a response.

DeSantis continued to point out Haley’s alleged missteps and pressed her about delicate matters concerning children’s education with Disney involved. Furthermore, he went on to gloat about how he successfully “replaced the board” earning him a possible advantage in his campaign for the upcoming Presidential Elections. Moreover, he compared the scenario to going head-to-head against an “800-pound gorilla in the state.”

His altercation with the aforementioned company first began back in 2022 when Disney reportedly reached an area of disagreement with a bill proposed by DeSantis. The bill banned the usage of specific nuances of sexual orientation and gender identity in the classrooms of Florida. Additionally, despite the controversy surrounding it, DeSantis passed the bill signing it into law. This banter between Disney and DeSantis continues with new information coming to light almost every day.

Circling back to the debate, DeSantis was far from done with his discussion concerning the aforementioned matters. He made a reference to both Haley [in her time as a Governor] and another bill: “When she [Haley] was the governor of South Carolina, they had a bill to protect girls from men going into the bathroom. She killed it and she has bragged about it for years.” DeSantis appears possibly enraged with the whole ordeal and has further criticized her other policies and bills that were employed in the past. Regardless, things are only going to get fiercer and more intense from here on out.

