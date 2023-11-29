Todd Chrisley of 'Chrisley Knows Best' Feels 'Disgruntled' About Spending the Holidays in Prison

The reality show Chrisley Knows Best quickly became a household favorite ever since it aired back in 2014. Although it was quite popular, the show ended in 2023, especially after Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal trouble. On the 7th of July, 2022, Todd and Julie were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and Tax Fraud as reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In addition, Julie was found guilty of committing wire fraud. Presently, Todd is serving a revised 10-year prison sentence, while like her husband, Julie is facing a revised 5-year prison sentence at separate Florida Prison Correctional facilities. This will be the first time that the Chrisley family will be spending Thanksgiving and Christmas apart from each other. Todd, in particular, doesn’t seem thrilled in the least about the idea.

According to TMZ, the reality star is rather disgruntled about spending the holiday away from family in an unknown environment with strangers. His attorney, Jay Surgent, claimed that Todd was missing his family dearly and desired to spend Thanksgiving surrounded by their warmth and mirth. Usually, the family of seven would be gearing up for a grand time, decorating the house, setting up the tree ahead of Christmas, and indulging in other festivities.

Furthermore, they’d enjoy a lovely and warm feast with each other, cherishing the moment and the time they have as a family. Alas, this year, things are very different given the circumstances. Naturally, neither the children nor their parents are happy to be put in this predicament.

Regardless, as per sources, Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah is reportedly planning to pay her parents a visit at prison. Like her parents, she too wants to be surrounded by them, but unfortunately, she will have to pull through for the time they’ve been sentenced.

Concerning Todd and Julie’s prison sentences, initially, Todd was awarded 12 years while Julie got 7 years in prison. However, as mentioned earlier, they’re now serving a shorter time than before. Nonetheless, their legal team is actively working towards getting them out as soon as they possibly can, with whatever feasible legal method.

While this isn’t an ideal Christmas atmosphere for Todd, he’s still going to have the opportunity to make the most of the situation. As per sources, he is going to be served a “Special Thanksgiving Spread” at the FPC Pensacola in Florida. While this may not be a classic home-cooked meal full of love that he’d get to enjoy with his wife and children, it's still something that he’s looking forward to.

Reality may be looking rather grim in terms of being alone for the holidays, but as per sources, Todd’s actually doing well in prison. He’s reportedly a “leader amongst prisoners” and often offers his counsel to them. Further details concerning legal strategies to get the Chrisleys out of prison at a speedy rate remain to be known.

