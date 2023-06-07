Taylor Swift Fans Wear Adult Diapers to Her Concerts So They Don't Have to Take a Bathroom Break

'Swifties' are confessing about a hilarious 'concert hack' to stay put in place and not miss a thing during the sensational 'Eras Tour'. Die-hard Taylor Swift fans are revealing their concert secret in large numbers on TikTok. They have confessed to wearing 'adult diapers' to avoid missing even a single second of the Lavender Haze songstress performance.

Indy 100 reports, @sillygrlerathe posted on Tik Tok - "Diaper rash and trench foot was worth this moment of taylor looking right at us." Soon, other fans shared their sentiments, and the platform was flooded with 'Swifties' making hysterical confessions about the situation.

I’m wearing an adult diaper to Taylor Swift’s concert — the rash is worth it https://t.co/u3vksUPCVw pic.twitter.com/D7paNlmlGr — New York Post (@nypost) May 31, 2023

According to Daily Mail, TikTok user Emma Schroeder shared a clip from inside the stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She joked with the caption: "No one knows I am wearing a diaper for this." Another user named Katherine who attended the concert in Houston, Texas, revealed - "The amount of stress and time it took me to get Taylor Swift tickets, I will be getting an adult diaper because I am not missing a minute of it." She also shared a screenshot of LivDry adult diapers available at Amazon.

Other loyal fans had equal reactions in the comment section. One fan wrote, "Same, not missing a single second." Another one added, "For the amount of money I spent on the concert. Same. I may not drink water all day." And a third fan simply quipped, "This is smart." A fourth fan added, "The bathrooms are emptyyyyy during the show, we sprinted, went, sprinted back and missed like 1/3 of a song we were okay missing."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Medina

Another Swift fan Madeline Dolaway with the handle @madelinedolaway shared a clip as she and her friends got ready for the 'Eras Tour'. The besties were seen giggling as one tried to conceal the adult diaper underneath her gold fringe dress. They joked while trying to secure the adult diaper: "Why did you pick the most monstrous? We didn't need most absorbent, we needed most appropriate and most slimming." They then reveal that the diaper has been adjusted under the glamorous outfit and remains completely concealed.

Some Taylor Swift Fans Are Wearing Adult Diapers To Her Concerts So They Don't Miss A Song Because They Had To Go To The Bathroom https://t.co/wODG8G2UUw pic.twitter.com/ESNEQNycsr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 1, 2023

According to Cosmopolitan, TikTok handle @screenshothq shared that, "There's a Reddit thread titled, 'What are your Eras Tour bathroom break songs?' that has over 400 comments—the best comment being, 'If Taylor Swift doesn't need a bathroom break, then I don't.'"

The handle also revealed, "One concertgoer who is pregnant has debated and defended her choice to wear an adult diaper as she has to pee every 30 minutes." "I knew I saved those postpartum diapers for a reason," shared an excited new mom Marissa, from New Hampshire, in a TikTok post while revealing her 'Eras Tour' outfit, which is a rainbow sequin dress with a pair of plastic panties.