Donald Trump Plans to Revolutionize the Education System, Wants to Build Funded Online University

In a new campaign video, Donald Trump shared his plans to Make America Great Again, which involves a revolutionary step to build a federally funded online university that will award free degrees to its students. Ahead of the upcoming 2024 elections, the former president has accelerated his efforts to win back the seat in the Oval Office.

The Republican front-runner left no stone unturned to overthrow his political rival, Joe Biden, and secure himself in the White House. In a recently released video, Trump is pledging to transform the higher education system in the United States if re-elected as president. One of his plans is to make education virtual.

Trump promised the American population that this university would not tolerate "wokeness" and jihadism." He said in the video, “We spend more money on higher education than any other country and yet, they’re turning our students into communists and terrorists and sympathizers of many, many different dimensions.”

He continued, "We can't let this happen." Trump's latest policy includes taking tax from established private universities to fund a new institution called the "American Academy," reported Politico. He promised that this school would let students in with their past coursework, and they'd be able to apply for jobs within the U.S. government.

The United States educational institutions have been facing increased criticism over their response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The leading schools, including top universities, are scrutinized by political leaders and even donors for their neutral statements and for allowing pro-Palestine speakers inside the campus.

The donors have even threatened to withdraw their aid in the future if the institutions continue to permit protests led by the students. Although Trump's campaign officials said they haven't decided who/how the university would run, his proposal, if passed by Congress, would reshape the entire educational system in America.

However, they did reveal the virtual institution would include private-sector resources, citing models including oversight by an existing government agency, a presidentially appointed board or commission, or a publicly funded private entity. Through this proposal, the 77-year-old is targeting students who are enrolled in colleges but somehow unable to finish their degrees.

"It's a contrast with Joe Biden's plan for free college, which is to essentially wipe out hundreds of billions of dollars of student loan debt. This is a different way." The campaign official added, "We need to have affordable options for college without spending trillions and trillions of dollars."

It isn't Trump's first foray into changing the U.S. educational system. Previously, he asked the Treasury Department to review universities' tax exemptions. He claimed, "Too many universities and school systems are about radical left indoctrination, not education," reported reported USA Today.

"Therefore, I am telling the Treasury Department to re-examine their Tax-Exempt Status and/or Funding, which will be taken away if this Propaganda or Act Against Public Policy continues. Our children must be Educated, not Indoctrinated." Targeting these institutions, Trump alleged schools for promoting hate speech. "Our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but that were villains," claimed Trump.

