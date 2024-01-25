The New Heights podcast has consistently provided an entertaining peek into the lives of NFL player brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce. This season, however, has been particularly enjoyable. Additionally, it seems that Taylor Swift is undeniably Travis's biggest supporter. According to Page Six reports, the Lover singer quietly expressed her support by liking an Instagram video from the latest episode of the New Heights podcast featuring the Kelce brothers. In the video, the NFL tight end discussed with Jason his cheerful shirtless antics during the recent Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kathryn Riley

Also Read: Travis Kelce Made This Adorable Gesture to Taylor Swift After Two Massive Touchdowns in Recent Game

During the podcast, Travis said, “You celebrated my touchdown by taking your shirt off, screaming, jumping out of the suite, chugging a beer with the fans, [and] then jumping back into the suite. I watched this, and it was pure pandemonium." He was talking about the internet-breaking videos capturing his brother's lively behavior. Furthermore, according to USA Today reports, Jason said, “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off, and I’m jumping out of that suite. And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I was like, ‘Hey, I’m just letting you know it’s happening. I’m not asking for permission. I’m doing this.'”

Kylie is a queen 🤣😂 get that cat girl!! pic.twitter.com/8r7FbnMOfJ — Jenna (@jennaxkc) January 24, 2024

Yet, with everyone focused on Jason, Travis humorously noted that the cameras failed to capture his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce's reaction in the suite. He said, “I wanted to see her reaction to all of this so bad." Furthermore, Jason mentioned that Kylie had given him a heads-up to behave well, as they were set to meet Swift for the first time at the game. To this, Jason recalled telling Kylie, “‘Kylie, the first day I met you, I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at the bar.'” Even with his unpredictable behavior, Jason seemed to have left a positive impression on Swift, as Travis disclosed that she genuinely admired him.

Also Read: Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce's Shirtless Celebration During Travis' Game

During Sunday's event, Swift was captured in multiple videos enthusiastically endorsing Jason's shirtless celebration, offering him a high-five when he came back to the suite. Swift further expressed her approval by liking their podcast video. Additionally, Kylie also joined in the appreciation on social media, leaving a like and offering the perfect response in the comments section. She wrote, “‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat.” The Bad Blood singer also gave Kylie's comment a thumbs up.

TAYLOR LIKED THIS VIDEO???!! pic.twitter.com/R8vuvPqlp5 — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 24, 2024

Also Read: Taylor Swift Relieved After Arrest of Alleged Stalker Who Attempted to Break into Her NY Home

In another moment, Jason lifted a little Swift fan, displaying her homemade poster to the Anti-Hero singer in the suite. Furthermore, Travis revisited one of the game's memorable highlights, sharing his perspective on a noteworthy moment. After scoring the first of his two touchdowns that night, he playfully flashed a hand-heart at the huge group of Bills fans who were expressing their disapproval near the end zone. He said, “Had to spread the love, baby." Additionally, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs playfully teased that Jason might have made the least favorable first impression, but it didn't seem to impact Swift's opinion.

More from Inquisitr

An Expert Comments on Taylor Swift’s Type After Her Ex Joe Alwyn’s ‘Reluctant’ Public Appearance

The Food Offered During the Chiefs vs. Bills Playoff Game Had a Taylor Swift Theme