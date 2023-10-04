Gwen Stefani Has The Sweetest Reaction To Niall Horan's Hilarious Blake Shelton Impression

In a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Niall Horan, currently a coach on The Voice alongside Gwen Stefani, presented his comedic chops with a spot-on impersonation of Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton. The amusing moment left Stefani cracking a smile and expressing her love for the talented Irish singer.

During the October 3 episode, Horan, in a deep southern accent (reminiscent of Shelton's), introduced himself in a funny manner and said, "This my wife, Gwen Stefani. I would love you to be on my team." The playful conversation continued as he referenced host Jennifer Hudson, mimicking Shelton's signature style, and Stefani could not help but approve. "I love this guy. I love Blake. I love The Voice. It's been so much fun," she gushed.

Adding to this fun banter, Stefani jokingly commented, "You could be our son," while a picture of Horan and Shelton flashed on the screen. Horan played along, saying, "I'm the weird stepson," and humorously accepting their uncanny physical resemblance.

As per E News, apart from the comedic exchange, Horan spoke about the experience of working with Shelton on The Voice. Remembering their first meeting, he shared, "I got on very well with Blake. I met him the day before we started shooting the blinds. We went for a drink the day before, and I sat down with him for five minutes, and I was like 'This is my guy. I'm sticking with him.'" Expressing his love and admiration for Horan, Niall added, "They put me next to him for the whole season and we had such a laugh. What you see with Blake is what you get. On camera and off-camera, he's just the nicest guy in the world. Loves what he loves and just has a great time doing everything. He's just the best." Stefani adorably chimed in, affirming that she, too, would stick with Shelton.

Discussing their collaboration on The Voice, Horan acknowledged Stefani’s talent for choosing singers and playfully confessed, "What I've noticed working with her is that she's way too modest. We've had quite a lot of battles in the blinds for artists. She won quite a lot." On this, Stefani humbly disagreed. "I would lose all the time because all these girls come out and are like, 'Niall, look at his eyes,'" she recounted. 'Oh my god, he's so cute!' And the next thing you know, I'm a loser."

Returning for season 24 of The Voice, Stefani and Horan have formed a strong working relationship, navigating the competitive landscape of the show. Notably absent this season is Shelton, who announced his temporary departure earlier this year due to personal considerations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the absence of the God's Country artist, Stefani and Horan bring their unique dynamics to the oversized red swivel chairs, continuing the legacy of The Voice and entertaining fans with their camaraderie and infectious humor.

