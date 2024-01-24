Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce's Shirtless Celebration During Travis' Game

Taylor Swift found herself in the spotlight during a recent game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. Travis' brother Jason Kelce took off his shirt and celebrated during the game leaving Taylor surprised. The pop star's astonished reaction instantly became viral.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kathryn Riley

The incident occurred after Travis, the Chiefs' tight end, scored a key touchdown in the second quarter, breaking an eight-game scoring drought. Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles center couldn't contain his joy and decided to celebrate unexpectedly by pulling off his shirt in the cold weather, per Entertainment Tonight.

Fans in the stadium and on social media burst out laughing and admiring Jason's unabashed enthusiasm. The Kansas City Chiefs' official social media account even labeled him the "NO. 1 HYPE MAN" in a post that showed Jason charging into the night with a beer in hand. The surprising celebration took place in a VIP suite at Highmark Stadium, where Swift was taken aback by Jason Kelce's spontaneous antics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kathryn Riley

Swift's amusing reaction was not lost on her followers, who took to social media to express their delight. One fan even joked, "Yes queen, that’s your future brother-in-law," referencing Taylor's link to Travis and the Kelce family.

Swift made her first public appearance alongside Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, since starting her relationship with Travis in July 2023. The trio was caught speaking in the suite. Amid the frantic football action, Travis managed to make a romantic move towards Swift following his touchdown. The Chiefs' tight end celebrated by flashing Swift's famous heart symbol to the crowd and blowing a kiss in the direction of her suite.

The Kelce brothers, Swift, and their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, were among the many famous people in attendance at the Chiefs-Bills game. Jason's shirtless celebration continued outside the suite, as he braved the roughly 20-degree temperature shirtless in the stands. In a wonderful moment, he noticed a young fan holding a homemade placard, attempting to get Swift's attention. Jason, channeling his inner "girl dad," hoisted the fan and announced, "We’re going to show this to Taylor, alright?" The Buffalo Bills supporters went crazy when Jason held up a fan with her sign in front of the suite.

Today reports while Swift's reaction to the fan's banner was not evident in the footage shared on social media, Bills fans voiced their delight. One fan screamed, "Kelce, you're the best!" as the Philadelphia Eagles center posed for a photo with a Swift fan. Another excited Buffalo Bills fan exclaimed, "Kelce, come play for us!"

The game also demonstrated Swift's unwavering dedication to supporting her boyfriend, Travis, in her trademark elegant style. She was seen wearing a Gant Blank Canvas Project x Kilo Kish Bouclé Varsity Jacket ($1,800) and a red beanie, per Page Six.

