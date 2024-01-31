Taylor Swift's Love for Boyfriend Shines in 'Chiefs-Themed Jewelry' at AFC Championship

Taylor Swift stole the spotlight at the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, indicating that she is Travis Kelce's number-one fan. The Grammy-winning singer, who has been proudly associated with the Chiefs Kingdom since her summer romance with Kelce began in 2023, debuted a collection of Chiefs-inspired gameday jewelry that not only reflected her love for her partner but also celebrated local businesses.

Swift's fashion statement included an incredible collection of football-themed jewelry, perfectly reflecting her support for Kelce and the Chiefs. The 34-year-old Karma singer adorned herself with a variety of red and gold pieces that complemented the team's colors.

Mejuri's "Heirloom Signet Ring" stood out, proudly worn on her left middle finger. Swift's allegiance to the Chiefs was symbolized by this elegant item, which included the classic red and gold colors, reported the US Weekly.

Swift added another layer to her look with a gold pendant necklace featuring the Chiefs logo. This custom item was created with BaubleBar and WEAR by Erin Andrews, highlighting the singer's commitment to empowering women in business.

Her gameday jewelry included a red and gold ring with Kelce's jersey number, "87." This stunning ring, designed by Kansas City-based jewelry business EB and Co., contained a miniature duplicate of the back of Kelce's red jersey, reported People. This piece, worn on Swift's right pointer finger, stole the show when she joined Kelce on the field following the victory.

Swift's dedication to Kelce was not limited to Chiefs-themed jewelry. The Anti-Hero singer also wore a custom diamond tennis bracelet designed by Wove and Michelle Wie West. A pair of diamond and opal drop hoop earrings by the jewelry brand WWAKE, which also happens to be Kelce's birthstone, completed the look.

Swift's jeweled attire became the epitome of celebration and love as she enthusiastically joined Kelce on the field following the Chiefs' 17-10 victory over the Ravens. Swift and Kelce's display of affection, including kisses captured on camera, highlighted not only their relationship but also the Chiefs Kingdom's collective excitement in securing their place in Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift's status as Kelce's biggest fan has not gone unnoticed by sports analysts and announcers. US Weekly reports that Swift was jokingly referred to as Kelce's "wife" during broadcasts, stressing the public nature of their connection. Swift, on the other hand, is unconcerned with such comments, stating in a TIME magazine interview that their primary focus is on supporting one another and finding pleasure amid the external noise. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she said in the interview.