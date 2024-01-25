Kris Jenner Embraces True Age in Unedited Photos at Paris Fashion Week with Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, the iconic 'momager' known for her age-defying looks, recently made headlines with unedited photos. It was captured during Paris Fashion Week 2024. The 68-year-old reality TV icon was accompanied by her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble. In these unedited photos, Jenner's complexion showed more texture and lines. It was a contrast appearance from her usual polished once. This revelation sparked online discussions. Although this was not the first time, critics also mocked her appearance in December, when she was spotted at a basketball game with her daughter Kim Kardashian and grandchildren.

During the recent Paris Fashion Week outing, Jenner was spotted in a stylish gray jacket. It was adorned with looped strings and thin crystal pieces, creating a pinstripe-like pattern that showcased her bold fashion choices. Always ahead of the fashion curve, Kris rocked the slate coat adorned with wide-legged pants that beautifully complemented her ensemble. To top it all off, she paired her look with a white Valentino handbag and elegant pointy-toed heels, a true reflection of her style.

Kylie Jenner com Stormi e Kris Jenner no desfile da Valentino durante a Semana de Alta-Costura em Paris - 24/01. pic.twitter.com/hm5CWRDIrS — Portal Jenner Brasil (@portaljennerin) January 24, 2024

Her arm was interlocked with Gamble's, presenting a united front at the high-profile event. The unfiltered photos captured a side of Jenner that isn't often seen, emphasizing the importance of embracing one's natural self. She has always been proud of her appearance, regularly gracing events with impeccable outfits and glamorous looks. However, the unedited photos serve as a reminder that even celebrities, despite their carefully curated public images, have moments where their real selves shine through.

Accompanied by her daughter, Kylie Jenner, and adorable granddaughter, Stormi Webster, Kris enjoyed the Valentino show and indulged in an upscale Italian dinner at Giusé Trattoria. This family outing perfectly demonstrated Kris' ability to balance her image with moments spent with loved ones. The unfiltered photos also reveal the realities of aging in today's world. Other than that, it also emphasized Kris' authenticity and dedication to keeping it real, as per The Sun.

Kylie, Kris Jenner e Stormi no desfile da Valentino durante o #PFW em Paris — 24 de Janeiro, 2024 pic.twitter.com/BsGxppcaks — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) January 24, 2024

As stated before, Kylie also made an appearance at the event, showing off a look while rumors swirled about her potential romance with Timothée Chalamet. Alongside her mother, they mingled with other popular figures at the show, such as Jennifer Lopez and executives from Valentino, as per The Daily Mail. Kris and Gamble walked through the crowd hand in hand, radiating happiness, which stood in contrast to the criticisms of earlier photos of Kris.

Kris Jenner e Corey Gamble chegando no desfile da ‘Valentino’ durante a semana de Alta-Costura em Paris, França. (24/01) pic.twitter.com/Atll9mUPpf — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) January 24, 2024

The Fashion Week event highlights not only Kris's fashion choices but also showcases how well she navigates the glamorous world of high-profile events alongside her family. Amidst all the fashion excitement, Kris and Kylie's interactions with industry figures like Giancarlo Giammetti as their front-row seats at the Valentino show solidified their positions as influential personalities in the fashion world.

