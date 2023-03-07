Avril and Tyga Dial Up the Heat With LipLock at Paris Fashion Week

Rumors were running rife that rapper, Tyga, and rockstar singer, Avril Lavigne are seeing each other. Have the couple finally made a public confession at the Paris Fashion Week? According to Page Six, the sensational couple displayed unrestricted PDA and kisses at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party. Tyga was also spotted putting one arm around Lavigne’s neck and grabbing the bottom of her face with his other hand. They were certainly looking like the new 'it' couple at the party, holding hands as they walked into the luxurious bash.

The multiple lip locks have come right after the swirling dating rumors earlier this year. They have reportedly been hanging out a lot in Los Angeles and Paris. The two have also been papped on a cozy dinner date together at NOBU, hugging in the parking lot during Valentine's month, according to TMZ.

At the Paris Fashion Week Mugler x Hunter Schafer party, the Faded rapper led the way holding Avril's hand. The Girlfriend songstress was seen wearing an oversized Vetements black hoodie with thigh-high boots. Tyga, on his part, was wearing a gray oversized shirt and cargo pants with dark sunglasses. He accessorized the outfit with chunky statement jewelry. They both looked comfortable and happy in each other's presence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Earlier in the day, the lovebirds were seen seated at the front row of the Ottolinger show, where they appeared smitten while whispering in each other’s ears. The PDA and romantic outings come weeks after Lavigne's rep confirmed that the singer has broken up with her fiance, Mod Sun. The couple got engaged in March 2022 and soon called it quits.

People reported that in February 2023, a source close to the couple confirmed that they were "no longer together" after being on and off for months. The Sk8er Boi singer had said "yes" to Sun's proposal on March 27, 2022. She was quoted saying, "It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne, and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Meanwhile, Tyga ended his on-and-off relationship with beauty mogul Kylie Jenner in 2017, and then went on to date Blac Chyna and Tammy Hembrow, according to CapitalXtra. Avril and Tyga were spotted first together at Leonardo DiCaprio's party in Paris on Wednesday, March 1, days after Mod Sun broke his silence on his split from Avril. The new lovebirds looked more loved-up than ever as they posed for photographs together at the Paris Fashion Week, making it a sign of confession of a new romance brewing in town.