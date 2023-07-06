Gwen Stefani Praised For Posting Unfiltered 4th Of July Pics Showcasing Authentic Skin & Eye-creases

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton have released fresh images of themselves honoring America, and Stefani is being praised by fans for how pretty she looks despite sharing an unedited image!

Gwen, 53, shared the photographs on Instagram early on July 4th after enjoying the sun at the lake. The singer compiled a photo gallery of her Independence Day celebrations, per The Sun. Among the photos are several selfies of her and her husband Blake, 47, taken on the beach and a boat. A snapshot of a dish of green olives with an American flag toothpick was also included.

Gwen was dressed in a variety of red, white, and blue ensembles, including a straw hat and a red and white striped shirt. To the lake, the country singer chose to wear two Hawaiian shirts. Gwen did not appear to have edited her face in the initial photo of the former The Voice judges. Her skin looks completely authentic, and the lines around her eyes are visible. Fans in Gwen's comment section appreciated seeing the singer's raw look, although some had criticisms.

One commented, "Love you both and love you with less makeup." Someone else wrote, "Happy 4th!! You guys look so relaxed, healthy, and happy!! Best wishes to a beautiful couple inside and out!!" A third eagle-eyed and sarcastic fan said, "Are those outgrown acrylics I see in Gwen? How dare she!!!" Another said, "Love ya Gx, time to get your nails filled!"

Gwen responded to critics' claims that she over-edited her images in late June. In an Instagram photo dump, the music diva posted a carousel featuring a few photos of herself performing internationally. The shot on the third scroll of the social media post was made up of three snaps.

The photos in the backdrop and lower right corner were of Gwen singing on stage. The image in the upper right corner, on the other hand, showed the dressed-down Grammy winner smiling beside fellow Grammy-winning rapper Eve, 44. Gwen's skin was free of makeup and appeared smooth, with nearly no wrinkles. The image itself did not appear to have been filtered or Photoshopped, seeking to dispel the myth that Gwen was heavily manipulating her photos.

Previously, Gwen has been slammed for editing her photos too much. A post on the GXVE Instagram page, featuring a heavily edited snap of hers caught a lot of flak from fans last month. "Not so much Photoshop, please. That's not what 50 + year olds look like. All of them have some degree of wrinkles and that is beautiful too. No need to lie," one person wrote in the comments, asking the Hollaback singer to stop falling into the trap of ageism.

