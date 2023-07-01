Inside Miley Cyrus' Houses: From $12.1M Worth Malibu Mansion to Her LA Home Designed By Her Mom

Miley Cyrus is a gifted singer, garnering many awards for her incredible accomplishments in the music industry. The 30-year-old singer, also called the "Teen Queen" of 2000s pop culture, made her acting debut when she was just 14 years old, with Disney's hit show Hannah Montana. Although her success is the ultimate trophy of her career, her stunning properties and real-estate investments are incredibly noteworthy.

Hidden Hills Home, $5 Million

Image Credit: Woodbridge Luxury Homes

This stunning mansion worth nearly $5 million, was purchased by Miley in 2015 and has one of the most unique home themes. It is located in the heart of Hollywood in the Hidden Hills locality. This 6,000 square-foot home has five bedrooms followed by five and a half bathrooms, each with its signature of panache and comfort.

Image Credit: Woodbridge Luxury Homes

The home also boasts Miley's love for horses as it includes a stunning 5.5-acre ranch followed by a vineyard. The highlight of the home is its 1000-bottle wine cellar that perfectly accommodates the functionality of the vineyard. The home also had a 10-stall barn and even a riding ring for Miley and her close ones to enjoy.

Malibu Abode, $2 Million

Image Source: Coldwell Banker

This Malibu abode, purchased in 2016, may appear slightly petite on the outside, but it is the definition of not judging a book by its cover. Worth nearly $2 million, this abode has intricate beachy vibes throughout with stunning Malibu interiors. It has an open-plan living area and a vibrant dining room with high ceilings.

Image Credit: Coldwell Banker

The highlight of this place is the rainbow-themed recording studio that Tish designed keeping in mind her daughter's need to work regardless of the location she is in. The home also hosts a gorgeous gazebo and a Jacuzzi.

Tennesse Mansion, $5 Million

Image Source: Fridrich & Clark Realty

Due to her love for animals and affinity for horses in particular, Miley purchased another property in Tennessee in the year 2017. This lavish retreat is worth $5 million and it strongly reflects Miley's taste for country-style interiors. The mansion boasts a warm and comforting atmosphere throughout the 33.5 acres property.

Image Credit: Fridrich & Clark Realty

The nearly 7000 square feet home vibes strongly with Miley's roots. It has a gorgeous porch and reclaimed wooden flooring along with many fireplaces. Although the singer seemed to vibe with the aesthetic and feel of the place, she ended up selling this home for $14.5 million in 2022.

Hidden Hills Mid-Century Mansion, $5 Million

Image Source: Realtor

For this luxe home, instead of just Tish and her partner Mat Sanders chiming in, Miley also pitched her share for the interior design. This radiant and pristine mid-century-themed house has mostly accents of white. It is worth $5 million and is one of the two properties that the singer purchased in the Hidden Hills of Hollywood in 2020.

Image Credit: Realtor

The highlight of the place is certainly its Glam Room which mirrors Miley's gorgeous and bold persona. The said room boasts a leopard-print wallpaper. There's also a psychedelic-themed music studio. Another noteworthy room is the powder room which has a Gucci-themed wallpaper.

Malibu Mansion, $7.9 Million

Image Source: Realtor

This is the Wrecking Ball singer's latest addition to her list of stunning properties. Another dazzling property was purchased in the year 2022 on the sublime shores of Malibu. The ethereal aura of this mansion is simply unmatched. With a hefty price tag of $7.9 million, the breathtaking home is Mediterranean-themed throughout.

The home has a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Each of these blooms with its own signature look and is a brilliant work of interior designing; a masterpiece at its best. Built-in 1999, the home underwent a thorough renovation, thanks to Tish's gifted and dextrous efforts.

One of the homes designed by Tish was Miley's Hidden Hills Mansion. For this masterpiece, Tish wanted to reflect the boisterous, loving, and eccentric nature of Miley, through her work. The renowned designer said that she tried to replicate Miley's personality in her designs: "My biggest thing is that when you walk into someone’s house, I want you to know who lives there, what their personality is, what they love, and what they’re like."

