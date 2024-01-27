Here's How Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Taylor Swift Manage Media Attention Amid Ongoing Romance

Love, like a Lavender Haze, intertwines the realms of NFL star Travis Kelce and pop sensation Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs player recently opened up about how he and the Anti Hero singer are gracefully sidelining the media frenzy surrounding their relationship, revealing that it all boils down to one crucial conversation. In a press conference on January 26, Kelce shared insights into their approach, stating, "The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise. That's all that matters." These emotions resonated with the sentiments expressed by Kelce’s teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who praised Kelce, "It's been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he's just been himself the whole time. He's still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they're his best friend. And he's going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn't been any different."

As per E! News, reflecting on his interactions with Swift, Mahomes said, "It's been cool to interact with [Taylor] because she's the top tier of her profession—and how she drives and she becomes that, it's really cool to hear about and to see. He's lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman." Since going public with their relationship in October, Kelce and Swift have experienced a change in dynamics, especially when it comes to the NFL. The Grammy winner, who has attended 11 games this season, expressed newfound enthusiasm for football in her Time 2023 Person of the Year profile, exclaiming, "Football is awesome, it turns out. I've been missing out my whole life."

Swift, however, remains unbothered by any criticism or attention surrounding her game appearances. As per Billboard, she remarked, "I'm just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I'm being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads." She further added, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

During the press conference, Kelce emphasized that he is relishing his time with Swift and is determined to keep his focus on their happiness. "I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building." The real-life Love Story between Kelce and Swift began in July when Kelce tried to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Since then, the couple has made public appearances at Chiefs football games and various outings.

