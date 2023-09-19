Tom Brady is an iconic quarterback, and his prominent career and record-breaking achievements have made him everyone's favorite. However, he once revealed his contempt for the title G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). He even went on to explain in an interview his mindset, struggles, and the significance of family.

Despite being one of the most renowned football players in history, Brady shared that he cringes when people refer to him as the "G.O.A.T." Instead of gushing over compliments, he mentioned he finds inspiration in criticism. "I wish you would say, 'You're trash, you're too old, you're too slow, you can't get it done no more, And I'll say, 'Thank you very much, I'll prove you wrong.'" The legendary quarterback also said he would describe himself as an introvert. He added that he could run “on the field in front of 70,000 people," but “to walk into the mall, it would just freak me out.”

In an old interview with ABC News' Michael Strahan, he asserts that this approach to prove doubters wrong stems from a 'late-bloomer' image. Brady accepted that he has faced problems in college and in the initial days of his career. But he also firmly felt that being ignored and underestimated in his life gave him immense perseverance. "I was never the first guy chosen," he claimed, highlighting that this aspect of his personality remains deeply rooted in him to date. Despite his success and stardom, he remains humble, and he even expressed gratitude for his blessings and how he aspired to be a positive role model.

Reflecting on his past Super Bowl victory, Brady highlighted the significance of teamwork. He applauded the team's defense for holding their ground during stimulating moments, emphasizing the 'ultimate team effort' led to their success. Brady’s interview also shed light on his unique bond with Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman. Their shared experiences, both on and off the field, have helped them establish a deep brotherly bond that transcends sports.

At the time, Brady also notoriously remarked he would like to retire before he entered his 50s, and true to his goals, the seven-time Super Bowl champ did bow out when he was 45. Moreover, family plays an important role in Brady’s life. His dedication to being a good father, husband, and friend is evident in his actions. He hopes that his children will learn to 'follow their dreams' from watching him balance his career and family life. He commented, “Football success is one thing, you know? Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that's really important to me, too."

Brady praised his then-wife, Gisele Bundchen, and how she served as his rock, providing constant encouragement and support. Despite their divorce, the two have remained amicable, and it is evident that family gathering brings immense joy to Brady, as was seen during his many Super Bowl matches. He appreciates the importance of creating lasting memories with those closest to him.

