When Adele Dedicated Her Album of The Year Grammy to Beyonce's 'Lemonade'

The Grammys is considered the zenith of establishing one's ethos in the music industry. The award bestows a certain signature of approval to an artist and is certainly a highlight of their career. The ceremony features performances by several of the artists who've been nominated for the honor. Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Adele, and more, have each secured the award through the years.

One noteworthy moment at the Grammys was in the year 2017 when Adele won the honor of 'Album Of The Year' for her album 25. The award ceremony was graced by several renowned artists who produced high-quality music with incredible skill in each note. In fact, the Rolling In The Deep singer competed against Beyonce, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Sturgill Simpson for their respective albums. But it was eventually the Hello singer who took home the ultimate honor of the evening.

Adele sported a lovely olive green ensemble with sequined sleeves and intricate detailing throughout the gown. The attire had a floor-length train and complimented the occasion well as it glistened in the illuminated spotlight while on the red carpet and on the stage on which she received the award. She had her blonde hair up in a chic bun. Her makeup featured soft glam eyes with a thick stroke of eyeliner smeared across her eyes.

As soon as her name was announced as the winner, the singer broke down in tears of disbelief backstage. She was joined on stage by the members who contributed to the album including writers, music directors, sound producers, and others. As she humbly accepted the Gramaphone-themed trophy, she began her speech of gratitude.

The Skyfall singer got extremely emotional as she thanked the 'army' in her team for helping her with the album. She deeply expressed her gratitude from 'the bottom of her heart' and proceeded to recall the last time she was at the Grammys and talked about her journey to getting to where she is. Her journey of tackling motherhood and producing music inspired everyone in the audience including fellow singers of the industry.

However, while she indeed worked hard to receive the nomination and award, the singer dedicated it to an artist who motivated and inspired her from the beginning - it was none other than 'Queen B' a.k.a Beyonce. "I can't possibly accept this award. And I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious. But, the artist of my life is Beyonce," confessed Adele in an emotional moment. The camera zoomed into Beyonce's reaction who was moved to tears as was everyone around her, per ETonline.

Beyonce stared at Adele with tears in her eyes and mouthed 'Thank You' as she continued her speech. The singer explained how much the Lemonade album had meant to her. And went on to elaborate on what an incredible and iconic album it was. "It's so monumental Beyonce!" claimed Adele whose voice was breaking as she tried to hold back tears.

The Someone Like You singer went on to gush about the album and how it was a reflection of who Beyonce is. "We all got to see another side of you that you don't always let us see," gushed Adele. She went on to express how much Beyonce means to the industry and her friends. "I love you, I always have, and I always will," concluded Adele.

